Girls

BILLINGS CENTRAL 7, WHITEFISH 0

Billings Central;3;4;—;7
Whitefish;0;0;—;0

CEN — Solei Elletson (Morgan Ferestad)

CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Zoie Althoff)

CEN — Morgan Ferestad ()

CEN — Zoie Althoff ()

CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Zoie Althoff)

CEN — Abby Derbyshire (Zoie Althoff)

CEN — Sophia Bohl (Kendall Wahl)

Shots: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0. Saves: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0

 

BILLINGS SKYVIEW 1, MISSOULA SENTINEL 0

Missoula Sentinel;0;0;—;0
Billings Skyview;1;0;—;1

SKY — Halle Labert (Jordan Roe)

Shots: Billings Skyview 0, Missoula Sentinel 0. Saves: Billings Skyview 0, Missoula Sentinel 0

BILLINGS WEST 2, MISSOULA HELLGATE 1

Billings West;1;1;—;2
Missoula Hellgate;0;1;—;1

WST — Chloe Davis (Maddie Munguia)

HGT — Lucia Baker ()

WST — Jillian Hust ()

Shots: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings West 0. Saves: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings West 0

