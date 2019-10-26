Girls
BILLINGS CENTRAL 7, WHITEFISH 0
|Billings Central;3;4;—;7
|Whitefish;0;0;—;0
CEN — Solei Elletson (Morgan Ferestad)
CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Zoie Althoff)
CEN — Morgan Ferestad ()
CEN — Zoie Althoff ()
CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Zoie Althoff)
CEN — Abby Derbyshire (Zoie Althoff)
CEN — Sophia Bohl (Kendall Wahl)
Shots: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0. Saves: Whitefish 0, Billings Central 0
BILLINGS SKYVIEW 1, MISSOULA SENTINEL 0
|Missoula Sentinel;0;0;—;0
|Billings Skyview;1;0;—;1
SKY — Halle Labert (Jordan Roe)
Shots: Billings Skyview 0, Missoula Sentinel 0. Saves: Billings Skyview 0, Missoula Sentinel 0
BILLINGS WEST 2, MISSOULA HELLGATE 1
|Billings West;1;1;—;2
|Missoula Hellgate;0;1;—;1
WST — Chloe Davis (Maddie Munguia)
HGT — Lucia Baker ()
WST — Jillian Hust ()
Shots: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings West 0. Saves: Missoula Hellgate 0, Billings West 0
