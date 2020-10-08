agate Scoreboard: High school girls soccer final scores Oct 8, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls soccerBILLINGS CENTRAL 11, LONE PEAK 0BILLINGS SKYVIEW 3, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 0BILLINGS WEST 0, BOZEMAN 0 GREAT FALLS 3, GREAT FALLS CMR 0LAUREL 6, LIVINGSTON 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Friday Night Lights: 'Stars are aligning' for Froid-Lake in 1st playoff season since 2006 Friday Night Lights: Class B Bigfork, Class A Polson add intriguing game Friday; Missoula Big Sky looks to bounce back 'I can't wait': New wood-bat baseball team eliciting memories of Copper Kings in Butte For young athletes, ominous threat from COVID-19 is heart inflammation 'It’s kind of crazy to even think about': Hot Springs to play 2 football games in 3 days
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.