Girls

BILLINGS WEST 2, GREAT FALLS CMR 1

Great Falls CMR;1;0;—;1
Billings West;0;2;—;2

CMR — Kacey Christensen 

WST — Sophie Sievertsen (Emma Lensing)

WST — Maddie Munguia (Emma Lensing)

LAUREL 5, BILLINGS CENTRAL 3

Laurel;3;2;—;5
Billings Central;1;2;—;3

LAU — Morgan Maack (Sierra Branstetter)

LAU — Mya Maack (Allison Shovar)

LAU — Gracey Willis (Mya Maack)

CEN — Morgan Ferestad 

LAU — Morgan Maack (Maeson Cotter)

LAU — Mya Maack (Morgan Maack)

CEN — Zoie Althoff 

CEN — Zoie Althoff 

BILLINGS SKYVIEW 3, BELGRADE 0

Billings Skyview;0;3;—;3
Belgrade;0;0;—;0

SKY — Jordan Roe (Halle Labert)

SKY — Mila Allison (Jordan Roe)

SKY — Isabel Schauber (Halle Labert)

