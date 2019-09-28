Girls
BILLINGS WEST 2, GREAT FALLS CMR 1
|Great Falls CMR;1;0;—;1
|Billings West;0;2;—;2
CMR — Kacey Christensen
WST — Sophie Sievertsen (Emma Lensing)
WST — Maddie Munguia (Emma Lensing)
LAUREL 5, BILLINGS CENTRAL 3
|Laurel;3;2;—;5
|Billings Central;1;2;—;3
LAU — Morgan Maack (Sierra Branstetter)
LAU — Mya Maack (Allison Shovar)
LAU — Gracey Willis (Mya Maack)
CEN — Morgan Ferestad
LAU — Morgan Maack (Maeson Cotter)
LAU — Mya Maack (Morgan Maack)
CEN — Zoie Althoff
CEN — Zoie Althoff
BILLINGS SKYVIEW 3, BELGRADE 0
|Billings Skyview;0;3;—;3
|Belgrade;0;0;—;0
SKY — Jordan Roe (Halle Labert)
SKY — Mila Allison (Jordan Roe)
SKY — Isabel Schauber (Halle Labert)
