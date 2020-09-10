Girls soccer

Billings West 4, Great Falls CMR 0

Billings West 4-0: Jaida Casares 1-0, Emma Lensing 1-1, Sophie Sievertsen 1-0, Maddie Munguia 1-0.

Great Falls CMR 0-2: Did not score. 

Billings Skyview 2, Great Falls 2

Billings Skyview 1-1: Julia Mader 0-1, Charlize Davis 1-0, Ashton Kelsey 1-0.

Great Falls 0-2: Statistics not available. 

Helena 1, Missoula Hellgate 0

Helena Capital 5, Butte 2

Kalispell Glacier 4, Missoula Hellgate 1

Whitefish 2, Stevensville 0

