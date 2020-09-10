Girls soccer
Billings West 4, Great Falls CMR 0
Billings West 4-0: Jaida Casares 1-0, Emma Lensing 1-1, Sophie Sievertsen 1-0, Maddie Munguia 1-0.
Great Falls CMR 0-2: Did not score.
Billings Skyview 2, Great Falls 2
Billings Skyview 1-1: Julia Mader 0-1, Charlize Davis 1-0, Ashton Kelsey 1-0.
Great Falls 0-2: Statistics not available.
Helena 1, Missoula Hellgate 0
Helena Capital 5, Butte 2
Kalispell Glacier 4, Missoula Hellgate 1
Whitefish 2, Stevensville 0
