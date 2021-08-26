BILLINGS SENIOR 4, BOZEMAN 2
(Statistics not reported)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW 4, GREAT FALLS CMR 0
GREAT FALLS CMR: Goals – NA. Assists – NA. Saves – Robin Blair 11.
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Sydney Robbins 2; Kylee McCoskery 1; Isabel Schauber 1. Assists – Kylie Swanton 2; Charlize Davis 1; Isabel Schauber 1. Saves – Madisen Carter 5.
BILLINGS WEST 0, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 0
(Statistics not reported)
MISSOULA HELLGATE 10, BUTTE 0
(Statistics not reported)
MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, MISSOULA BIG SKY 0
(Statistics not reported)
