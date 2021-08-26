BILLINGS SENIOR 4, BOZEMAN 2

(Statistics not reported)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW 4, GREAT FALLS CMR 0

GREAT FALLS CMR: Goals – NA. Assists – NA. Saves – Robin Blair 11.

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Sydney Robbins 2; Kylee McCoskery 1; Isabel Schauber 1. Assists – Kylie Swanton 2; Charlize Davis 1; Isabel Schauber 1. Saves – Madisen Carter 5.

BILLINGS WEST 0, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 0

(Statistics not reported) 

MISSOULA HELLGATE 10, BUTTE 0

(Statistics not reported) 

MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, MISSOULA BIG SKY 0

(Statistics not reported)

 

