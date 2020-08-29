Girls soccer

Billings Central 11, Frenchtown 0

Frenchtown 0-2: did not score

Billings Central 1-0: Sophia Bohl 1-0, Kellan Wahl 2-1, Abby Derbyshire 2-1, Solei Elletson 5-0.

Billings Senior 4, Great Falls 2

Great Falls 0-1: Scoring not available. 

Billings Senior 2-0: Payton Grover 0-1, Abby Thompson 1-0, Kendal Tucker 1-0, Eliza Bentler 2-0.

Billings Skyview 3, Bozeman 1

Billings Skyview 1-0: Kylee McCoskery 1-0, Julia Mader 1-0, Charlize Davis 1-0.

Bozeman High 0-1: Ana Schell 1-0.

Kalispell Glacier 2, Missoula Hellgate 1

Missoula Hellgate: Carmen Anderson 0-1, Josie Brown 1-0. Sophia Pierce 10 saves.

Kalispell Glacier: Statistics not available.

Other scores

Helena 4, Helena Capital 0

Kalispell Flathead 9, Butte 1

Tags

Load comments