Girls soccer
Billings Central 11, Frenchtown 0
Frenchtown 0-2: did not score
Billings Central 1-0: Sophia Bohl 1-0, Kellan Wahl 2-1, Abby Derbyshire 2-1, Solei Elletson 5-0.
Billings Senior 4, Great Falls 2
Great Falls 0-1: Scoring not available.
Billings Senior 2-0: Payton Grover 0-1, Abby Thompson 1-0, Kendal Tucker 1-0, Eliza Bentler 2-0.
Billings Skyview 3, Bozeman 1
Billings Skyview 1-0: Kylee McCoskery 1-0, Julia Mader 1-0, Charlize Davis 1-0.
Bozeman High 0-1: Ana Schell 1-0.
Kalispell Glacier 2, Missoula Hellgate 1
Missoula Hellgate: Carmen Anderson 0-1, Josie Brown 1-0. Sophia Pierce 10 saves.
Kalispell Glacier: Statistics not available.
Other scores
Helena 4, Helena Capital 0
Kalispell Flathead 9, Butte 1
