BILLINGS CENTRAL 8, STEVENSVILLE 0

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 2; Solei Elletson 2; Molly Molvig 2; Kellan Wahl 1; Gabby Stock 1. Assists – Gabby Stock 1; Solei Elletson 1; Molly Molvig 1.

STEVENSVILLE: Goals – None.

BOZEMAN 1, MISSOULA SENTINEL 0

MISSOULA SENTINEL: Goals – None.

BOZEMAN: Goals – Sami Murphy 1.

COLUMBIA FALLS 3, CORVALLIS 1

 

KALISPELL GLACIER 3, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – None.

KALISPELL GLACIER: Goals – Reese Leichtfuss 1; Raegan Brisendine 1; Mickaela Santa 1.

LAUREL 4, BIGFORK 0

 

WHITEFISH 5, LIVINGSTON 1

 

