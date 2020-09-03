Girls soccer
Billings Skyview 1, Belgrade 1
Billings Skyview 1-1: Ave Roberts 1-0.
Belgrade: Dalani Brayton 0-1, Grace Garvert 1-0.
Billings West 4, Billings Senior 0
Billings West 2-0: Avery Lambourne 0-1, Chloe Davies 0-1, Avery Kimmel 1-1, Sophie Sievertsen 1-1, Emma Lensing 2-0.
Billings Senior 3-1: Did not score
Columbia Falls 10, Frenchtown 1
Frenchtown 0-2: Statistics not provided
Columbia Falls 1-0: Statistics not provided
