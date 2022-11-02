Eastern A
Boys
All-state: Cash Beattie, Lone Peak; Bridger Braham, Livingston; Ryan Brown, Livingston; Calvin Caplis, Livingston; Filipo Caporaso, Billings Central; Cooper Davis, Laurel; Gabbo Giammettei, Billings Central; Jack Milroy, Billings Central.
All-conference
First team: Cash Beattie, Lone Peak; Bridger Braham, Livingston; Ryan Brown, Livingston; Calvin Caplis, Livingston; Filipo Caporaso, Billings Central; Cooper Davis, Laurel; Gabbo Giammettei, Billings Central; Jack Milroy, Billings Central; Landen Johannsen, Laurel; Max Mai, Billings Central; Max Romeny, Lone Peak.
Second team: Cole Bland, Billings Central; Alec Dalby, Livingston; Mason Dickerson, Lone Peak; John Hasbrook, Livingston; Konnor Heath, Laurel; Becket Johnson, Lone Peak; Colter Marino, Lone Peak; Luke Pankratz, Billings Central; Mateus Penha, Billings Central; Bowman Seitz, Billings Central; Jared Sortelo, Lockwood.
Honorable mention: Evertette Grey, Laurel; Lance Mascari, Livingston; Austin Therriault, Lockwood; Alex Rager, Lone Peak; Joel Widdicombe, Lockwood.
