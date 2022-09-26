Boys' soccer
Eastern AA
Bozeman; 7-1-1; 7-1-1
Billings Senior; 6-1-2; 6-1-2
Bozeman Gallatin; 6-2-1; 6-2-1
Billings West; 5-1-3; 5-1-3
Belgrade; 3-6-0; 3-6-0
Great Falls; 2-5-2; 2-5-2
Billings Skyview; 1-6-2; 1-6-2
Great Falls CMR; 0-8-1; 0-8-1
Western AA
Missoula Hellgate; 8-1-0; 8-1-0
Helena Capital; 6-0-3; 6-0-3
Kalispell Glacier; 5-1-3; 5-1-3
Missoula Sentinel; 4-2-2; 4-2-2
Butte; 3-5-1; 3-5-1
Kalispell Flathead; 3-5-1; 3-5-1
Missoula Big Sky; 0-7-1; 0-7-1
Helena; 0-8; 0-8-1
Eastern A
Livingston; 3-0-1; 6-1-1
Billings Central; 3-0-1; 6-0-2
Lone Peak; 1-2-1; 3-4-1
Laurel; 1-2-1; 3-4-1
Lockwood; 0-4-0; 0-8-0
Northern A
Columbia Falls; 4-0-0; 8-0-0
Whitefish; 3-1-0; 7-1-0
Polson; 1-2-0; 1-6-0
Bigfork; 1-2-0; 3-4-0
Libby; 0-4-0; 2-6-0
Southern A
Hamilton; 3-0-2; 3-3-2
Missoula Loyola; 3-0-1; 3-1-2
Stevensville; 3-2-1; 4-3-1
Frenchtown; 3-2-0; 3-4-0
Corvallis; 1-3-2; 3-3-2
East Helena; 0-4-0; 0-8-0
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings
High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
