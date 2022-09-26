Girls soccer

Eastern AA

Bozeman Gallatin; 7-0-2; 7-0-2

Billings Skyview; 7-1-1; 7-1-1

Bozeman; 5-3-1; 5-3-1

Billings West; 4-2-3; 4-2-3

Billings Senior; 3-3-3; 3-3-3

Great Falls; 2-5-2; 2-5-2

Great Falls CMR; 2-7-0; 2-7-0

Belgrade; 0-9-0; 0-9-0

Western AA

Missoula Hellgate; 8-0-1; 8-0-1

Helena; 7-2-0; 7-2-0

Helena Capital; 6-3-0; 6-3-0

Missoula Big Sky; 5-2-1; 5-2-1

Missoula Sentinel; 2-3-3; 2-3-3

Kalispell Flathead; 2-6-1; 2-6-1

Kalispell Glacier; 2-7-0; 2-7-0

Butte; 0-9-0; 0-9-0

Eastern A

Laurel; 4-0-0; 7-0-1

Billings Central; 3-1-0; 7-1-0

Livingston; 1-2-1; 4-3-1

Lockwood; 1-2-1; 2-5-1

Lone Peak; 0-4-0; 3-5-0

Northern A

Whitefish; 4-0-0; 8-0-0

Bigfork; 2-1-0; 4-2-1

Columbia Falls; 2-2-0; 5-3-0

Polson; 1-2-0; 1-6-0

Libby; 0-4-0; 1-7-0

Southern A

Hamilton; 5-0-1; 5-2-1

Stevensville; 4-1-1; 4-3-1

Corvallis; 4-2-0; 5-3-0

Missoula Loyola; 1-4-0; 1-6-0

Frenchtown; 1-4-0; 1-6-0

East Helena; 1-5-0; 1-7-0

