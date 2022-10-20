Class A
Soccer Championship Series
Boys
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 22
Missoula Loyola (8-3-2) at Columbia Falls (13-0-0), 1 p.m.
Whitefish (12-2-0) at Livingston (10-1-2), 11 a.m.
Championship
Friday/Saturday, Oct. 28-29
Loyola-Columbia Falls winner vs. Whitefish-Livingston winner, TBD
Girls
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 22
Hamilton (10-2-1) at Whitefish (11-1-1), 11 a.m.
Columbia Falls (10-4-0) at Billings Central (12-1-0), 11 a.m., Amend Park
Championship
Friday/Saturday, Oct. 28-29
Hamilton-Whitefish winner vs. Columbia Falls-Central winner, TBD
Class AA
Soccer Championship Series
Boys
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 21
Belgrade (7-8-0) at Missoula Hellgate (13-1-0), 7:30 p.m., Fort Missoula
Kalispell Glacier (8-2-4) at Billings West (10-1-3), 7 p.m., Amend Park
Saturday, Oct. 22
Missoula Sentinel (8-3-4) at Bozeman (11-2-1), 6 p.m., Bozeman High School
Billings Senior (11-2-2) at Helena Capital (10-1-3), 1 p.m., Northwest Park
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Bozeman-Sentinel winner vs. Capital-Senior winner, TBD
Hellgate-Belgrade winner vs. West-Glacier winner, TBD
Championship
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinal winners, TBD
Girls
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 21
Billings West (8-3-4) at Missoula Hellgate (11-0-3), 5 p.m., Fort Missoula
Missoula Sentinel (9-3-3) at Billings Skyview (10-3-1), 4 p.m., Amend Park
Saturday, Oct. 22
Missoula Big Sky (8-4-3) at Bozeman Gallatin (12-0-2), 2 p.m., Bozeman Sports Park
Bozeman (10-4-1) at Helena (9-3-2), 11 a.m., Siebel Fields
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Gallain-Big Sky winner vs. Helena-Bozeman winner, TBD
Hellgate-West winner vs. Skyview-Sentinel winner, TBD
Championship
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinal winners, TBD
