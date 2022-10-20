Class A

Soccer Championship Series

Boys

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 22

Missoula Loyola (8-3-2) at Columbia Falls (13-0-0), 1 p.m.

Whitefish (12-2-0) at Livingston (10-1-2), 11 a.m.

Championship

Friday/Saturday, Oct. 28-29

Loyola-Columbia Falls winner vs. Whitefish-Livingston winner, TBD

Girls

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 22

Hamilton (10-2-1) at Whitefish (11-1-1), 11 a.m. 

Columbia Falls (10-4-0) at Billings Central (12-1-0), 11 a.m., Amend Park

Championship

Friday/Saturday, Oct. 28-29

Hamilton-Whitefish winner vs. Columbia Falls-Central winner, TBD

Class AA

Soccer Championship Series

Boys

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 21

Belgrade (7-8-0) at Missoula Hellgate (13-1-0), 7:30 p.m., Fort Missoula

Kalispell Glacier (8-2-4) at Billings West (10-1-3), 7 p.m., Amend Park

Saturday, Oct. 22

Missoula Sentinel (8-3-4) at Bozeman (11-2-1), 6 p.m., Bozeman High School

Billings Senior (11-2-2) at Helena Capital (10-1-3), 1 p.m., Northwest Park

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Bozeman-Sentinel winner vs. Capital-Senior winner, TBD

Hellgate-Belgrade winner vs. West-Glacier winner, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinal winners, TBD

Girls

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 21

Billings West (8-3-4) at Missoula Hellgate (11-0-3), 5 p.m., Fort Missoula

Missoula Sentinel (9-3-3) at Billings Skyview (10-3-1), 4 p.m., Amend Park

Saturday, Oct. 22

Missoula Big Sky (8-4-3) at Bozeman Gallatin (12-0-2), 2 p.m., Bozeman Sports Park

Bozeman (10-4-1) at Helena (9-3-2), 11 a.m., Siebel Fields

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Gallain-Big Sky winner vs. Helena-Bozeman winner, TBD

Hellgate-West winner vs. Skyview-Sentinel winner, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinal winners, TBD

