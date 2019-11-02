Boys
WHITEFISH 4, LAUREL 0
|Whitefish;1;3;—;4
|Laurel;0;0;—;0
WFH — Ian Lacey (Casey Schneider)
WFH — Sam Menicke (Casey Schneider)
WFH — Casey Schneider
WFH — Joshua Gunderson
MISSOULA HELLGATE 2, BOZEMAN 1
|Bozeman;0;1;—;1
|Missoula Hellgate;1;1;—;2
HGT — Reggie Duce
HGT — Dane Becker (Penalty kick)
BOZ — Josef Fields
Shots: Missoula Hellgate 8, Bozeman 14. Saves: Missoula Hellgate 8, Bozeman 6
