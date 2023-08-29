MISSOULA — Briel Powers said it with a smile on her face, but the message was as direct and piercing as her breakthrough goal in Tuesday's crosstown soccer win.

"Knowing a lot of these incoming freshmen and sophomores are coming to our state finalist team, they need to bring everything they have because we don't mess around," the Missoula Sentinel senior said after a 2-0 home triumph over 2022 State AA quarterfinalist Big Sky.

"We take this very seriously. So bringing everything you can and playing like you play in a game every practice, it plays out for the whole season."

The Spartans (2-0) have a lot of growing and meshing to do if they hope to make another serious run at the state finals. They lost eight seniors and arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play on the Montana high school level in Kassidy Kirgan, who starts as a freshman for NCAA Division I Seattle University.

On the other hand, the Spartans have a new star keeper in the making in senior Sierra Lowry, who has posted two shutouts this season. On top of that, they have seven other senior leaders that help set the tone on both ends.

On Tuesday, it was Powers' turn to be the difference maker. After sitting out Sentinel's opener — a 1-0 win over Kalispell Glacier Saturday — with a hamstring issue, she was anxious to make her presence felt.

With the score knotted at 0-0 early in the second half, Powers stole the ball near midfield and dribbled up for a highlight reel goal in the lower right corner from just outside the 18-yard box.

"That's the type of player she is," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said. "She'll run at people, take 'em on and she loves to have the ball at her foot, loves to shoot.

"You need a player like that. Just having a player like that who can come in and make stuff happen is huge."

Powers' power shot seemed to energize the Spartans and give them a shot of offensive confidence. Minutes later, senior Peyton Schmauch made an aggressive move from the right flank, dribbling in close for a cross pass to junior Teya Lochridge, who knocked the ball into the back of the net.

"The opening 5-10 minutes of this game we had a lot of shots. They just weren't good shots," coach Lochridge said. "We talked about it at halftime and that second goal was exactly what we talked about wanting to do, taking it inline and finding the simple pass where it's just tapping it in.

"It's so indefensible. It felt really good."

Both keepers played well. Lowry made some clutch saves to preserve a scoreless halftime tie. Big Sky senior Ady Staples made the most impressive save of the game late in the second half on a point-blank opportunity for Sentinel.

In the end, one has to wonder how much the winning legacy of the 2022 Spartans has rubbed off on this year's group. Soccer, like a lot of sports, is a confidence game.

"Winning breeds winning," coach Lochridge said. "Even though we graduated eight seniors, we had eight juniors coming up and those girls were there to see what it was like to make the final. They all played in those games and experienced that success and they want it again.

"They've come out with heart and played with energy. They realize we're not the same team as we were last year and we're going to own our own identity. It's been so much fun."

Certainly the chemistry has been good so far this season for a Sentinel team that will shoot for a 3-0 start Thursday at Kalispell Flathead.

"There's no bad blood between anyone on this team," Powers said. "The fact we're able to work together and appreciate each other, laughing a lot and spending time together, we have so many things in common that are able to bring us to greatness.

"Offensively I thought we took a huge step forward today, just bringing a lot of intensity in the second half and scoring two goals quick."

Big Sky fell to 0-2 under first-year head coach Mihir Kumar. The Eagles will host Helena on Thursday.