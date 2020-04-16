Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous sporting events are up in the air. But one local event that won’t happen this summer, is the annual Shodair Soccer Classic.

The event, which was held for the 20th consecutive year last June in Helena, was canceled in an announcement from the Shodair Children’s Hospital Wednesday, which cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason behind the decision.

The All-Star soccer game featured the top graduating seniors from across the state in East-West matchups that featured boys and girls contests. Players were selected by earning All-Conference or All-State honors, as well as off-the-field considerations.

The matchup was set to be held this summer at Nelson Stadium on the campus of Carroll College. Despite the games being canceled, the boys and girls selections were still released and are shown below.

GIRLS

Crisha Polk - Great Falls High School

Jillian Hust - Billings West High School

Arden Moore - Park High School

Halle Labert - Skyview High School

Riley Asbell - Bozeman High School

Hailee Gertsch - Skyview High School

Catharine Frederick - Hamilton High School

Lily Rust - CM Russell High School

Hayley Cochran - CM Russell High School

Makena Morris - Belgrade High School

Sarah Marshall - Belgrade High School

Jordan Roe - Skyview High School

Laura Zimmer - Billings Senior High School

Emily Funseth - CM Russell High School

Jorgie Hawthorne - Great Falls High School

Maddie Teagle - Frenchtown High School

Cameron Leo - Billings Senior High School

Carly DeBar - Billings Senior High School

Josie Windauer - Columbia Falls High School

Elaina Pierce - Hellgate High School

Aisley Allen - Sentinel High School

Reese Meyer - Sentinel High School

Gianna Migliaccio - Big Sky High School

Chloe Nadeau - Flathead High School

Micah Hickenthier - Glacier High School

Regan Maronick - Helena High School

Ellie Stiffler - Capital High School

Whitney Morrison - Big Sky High School

Maeve Monahan - Sentinel High School

Tristin Soule - Capital High School

BOYS 

Ethan Meccage - Laurel High School

Richard "Ricky" Temporal - Laurel High School

Caleb Warnken - Corvallis High School

Chance Lester - Stevensville High School

Zachary - Stoddart - Bozeman High School

Nathan Haycock - Belgrade High School

Kellen Borggard - C.M. Russell High School

Matthew Mosby - Laurel High School

Dawson Leishman - Frenchtown High School

Nicolas Andrew - Bozeman High School

Jeffrey Jacobs - Frenchtown High School

Benjamin -Bruner - Great Falls High School

Ryan Loper - Skyview High School

Nathan Andrew - Heritage Christian School

Clay Kellar - Hamilton High School

Riley Krueger-Harding - Billings West High School

Danny Kaleva - Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Ryann Quinn - Capital High School

Caleb Hoxie - Capital High School

Aidan Adamek - Capital High School

Caven Wade - Helena High School

Sam Menicke - Whitefish High School

Luke Schmitz - Helena High School

Colton Johnson - Stillwater Christian School

