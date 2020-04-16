Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous sporting events are up in the air. But one local event that won’t happen this summer, is the annual Shodair Soccer Classic.
The event, which was held for the 20th consecutive year last June in Helena, was canceled in an announcement from the Shodair Children’s Hospital Wednesday, which cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason behind the decision.
The All-Star soccer game featured the top graduating seniors from across the state in East-West matchups that featured boys and girls contests. Players were selected by earning All-Conference or All-State honors, as well as off-the-field considerations.
The matchup was set to be held this summer at Nelson Stadium on the campus of Carroll College. Despite the games being canceled, the boys and girls selections were still released and are shown below.
GIRLS
Crisha Polk - Great Falls High School
Jillian Hust - Billings West High School
Arden Moore - Park High School
Halle Labert - Skyview High School
Riley Asbell - Bozeman High School
Hailee Gertsch - Skyview High School
Catharine Frederick - Hamilton High School
Lily Rust - CM Russell High School
Hayley Cochran - CM Russell High School
Makena Morris - Belgrade High School
Sarah Marshall - Belgrade High School
Jordan Roe - Skyview High School
Laura Zimmer - Billings Senior High School
Emily Funseth - CM Russell High School
Jorgie Hawthorne - Great Falls High School
Maddie Teagle - Frenchtown High School
Cameron Leo - Billings Senior High School
Carly DeBar - Billings Senior High School
Josie Windauer - Columbia Falls High School
Elaina Pierce - Hellgate High School
Aisley Allen - Sentinel High School
Reese Meyer - Sentinel High School
Gianna Migliaccio - Big Sky High School
Chloe Nadeau - Flathead High School
Micah Hickenthier - Glacier High School
Regan Maronick - Helena High School
Ellie Stiffler - Capital High School
Whitney Morrison - Big Sky High School
Maeve Monahan - Sentinel High School
Tristin Soule - Capital High School
BOYS
Ethan Meccage - Laurel High School
Richard "Ricky" Temporal - Laurel High School
Caleb Warnken - Corvallis High School
Chance Lester - Stevensville High School
Zachary - Stoddart - Bozeman High School
Nathan Haycock - Belgrade High School
Kellen Borggard - C.M. Russell High School
Matthew Mosby - Laurel High School
Dawson Leishman - Frenchtown High School
Nicolas Andrew - Bozeman High School
Jeffrey Jacobs - Frenchtown High School
Benjamin -Bruner - Great Falls High School
Ryan Loper - Skyview High School
Nathan Andrew - Heritage Christian School
Clay Kellar - Hamilton High School
Riley Krueger-Harding - Billings West High School
Danny Kaleva - Loyola Sacred Heart High School
Ryann Quinn - Capital High School
Caleb Hoxie - Capital High School
Aidan Adamek - Capital High School
Caven Wade - Helena High School
Sam Menicke - Whitefish High School
Luke Schmitz - Helena High School
Colton Johnson - Stillwater Christian School
