FRENCHTOWN — Laurel’s boys soccer team advanced to its first championship appearance with a shootout victory over Frenchtown Friday in the semifinals of the Class A Soccer Championship Series.
Ricky Temporal, Ethan Meccage and Jordan Renier buried their PKs in the shootout. Frenchtown was shut out during the PK round when the Broncs missed their first and third attempts and Laurel keeper Kade McIlvain made a stop on the second.
Renier clinched the win with his strike. Laurel coach Leroy Vanderpool said in a text to 406mtsports.com that it was redemption for Renier, who missed a PK during a shootout his sophomore season that would have helped Laurel advance to the quarterfinals.
“He was able to redeem the past in a really nice way,” Vanderpool texted.
Frenchtown went up 1-0 on a penalty kick by Jeff Jacobs in the 22nd minute. Laurel equalized on a goal by Renier, assisted by Meccage, in the 58th minute, and that’s where things stayed through the rest of regulation and overtime.
Laurel (12-2-0) will host next weekend’s championship match against either Billings Central or Whitefish, who play their semifinal on Saturday in Whitefish.
“We’re happy to host the championship,” Vanderpool texted. “The people from Laurel have raised great young men here. I’m happy to be able to coach them.”
