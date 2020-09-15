BILLINGS — Simon Rolfson scored three goals and Billings Senior overwhelmed Belgrade 9-1 in a Class AA boys soccer match Tuesday at Amend Park.
Trey Draayer, Dylan Jens and Hadyn Koch each scored twice as the Broncs improved their record to 6-0-1. Draayer, Rolfson, Jens and Teylor Ronish each dished out an assist for Senior.
Samuel Waller scored the lone goal for Belgrade. It was the first goal scored against the Broncs this season.
The Broncs will host Great Falls CMR on Friday at Amend Park. The Panthers will host Great Falls High.
