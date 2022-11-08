For as long as he can remember, Trey Moseman has been playing soccer and for the Helena Capital standout, it's not just a hobby, it's an obsession.
"I started back when I was three," The Bruins midfielder said. "Starting on the YMCA teams and just going up through the ranks. I just fell in love with it and have pretty much never stopped. It became an addiction."
As far as addictions go, soccer is a healthy one and Moseman, a two-time all-state selection, feeds it quite often.
"I play on the MDP state team," he said. "I play outdoor. I play indoor. I pretty much play soccer all the time."
From the results on the field the past two seasons, there's no reason to doubt that, and on top of being named all-state for the second time in his career, last week, Moseman became the first Bruin since Adam Clinch in 2006 to win the Western AA Boys Player of the Year Award.
"It's a huge honor," Moseman said. "To be put among those Capital greats. But then again, nothing would be possible without my parents, my coaches and my teammates. I'm super blessed to receive the award but then again, there are a whole bunch of other things that go into it and it wouldn't have been possible without those other factors."
It never hurts being on a good team either and the Bruins had one of their most successful seasons in years on the pitch in 2022 as they lost just one match during the regular season, swept Helena High twice by the score of 7-0 and bet Hellgate for the first time in a decade with a 3-2 win over the Knights in Helena.
Capital saw its season end sooner than it hoped when Billings Senior upended the Bruins on a rainy, cold day in late October in the Class AA quarterfinals. Yet, with Moseman and all but a few seniors returning, the Bruins are poised for another postseason in the fall of 2023.
"A state championship is something that we have been dreaming about since we were little kids," Moseman said. "It means a lot to make a deep run and play for our school. We didn't get as far as we'd wanted to this year. But we are going to come back and be more motivated than ever to get it done next year."
Moseman scored seven goals this season for the Bruins, as well as being credited with six assists. He also scored eight times as a sophomore in addition to three goals.
"Trey is a leader and from the moment he showed up at summer camp as a freshman, everyone recognized that quality," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "He leads by words and deeds. No one works harder than he does but he lifts everyone up in the process. We have a culture of team leadership and Trey has bought into that in large part because he sets an example and models a role but doesn't pretend he is the only leader on the field. We have a special group and he is a key to that."
It also helped lead to a memorable 2022 season.
"Beating Helena High this season, that was big," Moseman said. "I had never beaten Helena High up until this year. It was awesome to finally beat Hellgate as well."
The win over Hellgate stopped a 58-match streak without a loss for the Knights, who went on to win another state championship this season. Yet, Moseman and the Bruins finished with the season-fewest losses in program history (one in the regular season) and also set a new school record with 66 goals.
In addition to Moseman, CHS had three other all-state honorees in Gunnar Shumate, Dan Quinn and Liam McAdams. Each will be back next season.
"That's what we're hoping for," he said. "(Winning state) has been a lifetime goal for so many of us. It's something we have talked about for a long time. We have to put some work in this offseason but hopefully, we'll be able to get it done."
