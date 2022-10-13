BILLINGS — Though the high school soccer season usually ends in late October, the off-season doesn’t truly hit for coaches Luke Ashmore and Nolan Trafton until family gatherings at the holidays.
That’s when the two cousins — Ashmore coaches the Billings West boys, Trafton the boys and girls at Billings Central — can really dissect their seasons.
“We have, like, a postseason download when it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners,” Ashmore said with his typical laugh. “At that point we just kind of look at our seasons, like, all right, here’s all our 14 games, here’s what happened. We just kind of run through the details.”
Soccer has been a part of family gatherings for some time now with the Traftons and Ashmores.
Be it the holidays, a cookout or whatever, whenever there was a group of them — and when they were growing up there were 17 cousins living in Billings — there was a pick-up soccer game to be played. Could be in a park next to the Trafton home, or even in the street.
“I just have fond memories of growing up together,” Trafton said. “We were cousins, but we were good friends. We spent a lot of time together, always competing in something.”
Ashmore played at West and graduated in 2013, while Trafton competed at Billings Central and graduated in 2014.
A year after graduating, Trafton was a spectator at a Rams game when school principal Shel Hanser approached him about becoming a coach in the program. Didier Ndedi was coaching both teams at the time, and Hanser said Ndedi could use a few helping hands.
Trafton agreed to give it a try, and when Ndedi moved on, Trafton was handed the reins of both programs for the start of the 2019 season.
Ashmore became West’s head coach that same season. Both coaches added brothers to their staffs: Older brother Kyle is an assistant to Nolan, while younger brother Eric assists Luke, further deepening the family’s soccer coaching tree.
Both coaches also have teams hoping to make deep postseason runs this year. Trafton’s Central girls are a perennial Class A championship contender, and this season enter the playoffs as the top seed from the Eastern A. The boys team, though undefeated, is the No. 2 seed out of the East.
As for West, the Golden Bears challenged for the Eastern AA’s top spot all season before finally settling into second place, earning a first-round bye.
“It’s just really kind of cool to see our progress,” Ashmore said of the parallels between his program and those of Trafton’s at Central. “We each loved our respective schools and programs. I’m sure Nolan’s kind of the same mindset, but I look at this as a really cool kind of way to just give back and make sure that some of those great moments I had as a high schooler, and just a player in general, get back to some of these (players).”
Indeed, Trafton is of the same mindset. Nolan credits Kyle, who is seven years older, for encouraging him to look beyond the wins and losses and to help the players develop in other areas of their lives.
“One thing I’ve really loved about coaching is it’s just not about soccer,” said Trafton, whose double-duty practice days usually run from about 3:30 to 7 p.m. “It’s getting to know the players, building that relationship and then continuing that relationship even after they graduate.”
Busy schedules prohibit the cousins from checking out each other’s matches during the season. Ashmore and Trafton hope a hectic schedule remains for the next three weeks as the playoffs carry on.
There will always be time to catch up. Soccer is always on the plate when the Ashmores and Traftons get together.
“I think back now to barbecues … birthdays … everything … and realize how lucky and unique it is because we were all here in Billings,” Ashmore said, before continuing with a chuckle: “Having said that, I’m sure all our parents were dealing with headaches most every family barbecue or birthday, but we had a blast.”
What a difference a tiebreaker makes
Billings Central’s boys open the playoffs Saturday at Columbia Falls. It’s a match that features Class A’s only unbeaten teams: The Wildcats, winners of the North, are 12-0-0, while the Rams are 9-0-3.
How did a matchup like that happen in the quarterfinals?
Well, Billings Central and Livingston tied for the top spot in the East with 6-0-2 records. The Rams and Rangers played to a draw in both of their head-to-head meetings, so the next tiebreaker went to results against the third-place team, Lone Peak.
Livingston and Billings Central both swept Lone Peak, with the Rangers coming out with a plus-8 goal differential and Billings Central a plus-7. That tipped the scales in Livingston’s favor, sending Billings Central to Columbia Falls.
It’s that time of year
It's been going on nearly a decade now that both boys and girls programs at Billings Central have been coached by one person. Previously, it was Didier Ndedi and for the last four seasons it’s been Nolan Trafton.
So the school is well-versed in how to handle two playoff matches 430 miles and less than 24 hours apart.
Trafton will coach in the Rams’ girls game Friday at 6 p.m. against Stevensville in Billings. Immediately after that match, Trafton will jump in a car with a Central family that volunteered to drive him and they’ll spend the night in Butte before continuing on to Columbia Falls, where they’ll join the Rams before their 1 p.m. kickoff.
The boys team will leave for Columbia Falls on Friday morning.
“I’ve got an incredible group of assistant coaches that make my life easier,” Trafton said.
Those coaches: Kyle Trafton, Jaelene Flynn, Josie Snyder, Fr. John Panktratz, Dusty Reno and Sean Flynn.
And in Class AA
The Eastern AA finally ended its regular season on Thursday with the playoffs set to begin on a Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday schedule.
The top two seeds in each league receive first-round byes, while the bottom two teams after the regular season are eliminated from any postseason play.
So, in the boys Eastern AA, Bozeman and Billings West have byes. Billings Skyview and Great Falls CMR were eliminated. For the girls, Bozeman Gallatin and Billings Skyview get the byes, with CMR and Belgrade going home.
In the Western AA, the Missoula Hellgate and Helena Capital boys are still jostling for the top two spots with a head-to-head match scheduled for Saturday. Missoula Big Sky and Helena occupy the bottom two spots, so their seasons will be done after they play against each other on Saturday. Hellgate's girls have clinched the top spot, with Helena and Missoula Sentinel still fighting for the second seed. Kalispell Glacier and Butte will not see any postseason play.
