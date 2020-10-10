MISSOULA — The blustery weather seemed to bring out the best in the Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer team Saturday afternoon.
Just as a cold front arrived with strong winds, the Rams stunned South A frontrunner Frenchtown with a goal 40 seconds into their match at Rollin Field. Loyola made it hold up with strong defense, emerging with a momentum-building 1-0 win in front of a healthy senior day crowd.
"For us definitely the biggest win of the season," Loyola coach Eric Konzen said. "I can't say enough about our seniors. Without them here, things could have been totally different, especially after going 1-9-2 last season. They are the core for the Rams this year, the leadership they give us."
With the win, Loyola boosted its record to 4-1-2. Frenchtown fell to 8-3 but is still in the driver's seat with one regular-season match remaining for both teams. State play-in games will be held Thursday and Loyola will likely be involved. The state quarterfinals are set for Saturday.
"Last game at Frenchtown we felt dominated because we didn't have a lot of chances," said Loyola senior defender Diego Cowmey, whose team lost 2-0 at Frenchtown several weeks ago. "This game, to turn it around, it really helps our spirit."
The pivotal point in the game came after Frenchtown started with possession and lost it on an errant pass. Loyola, playing with a prevailing wind at its back, pounced.
"We picked it off and Will Burns played it through and Luca Dombrowski just ran onto it and scored and we're up 1-0," Konzen recalled.
From there it was a showcase of rock-solid defense for the Rams, who play with four defenders back, including Cowmey. Frenchtown's dangerous strikers just couldn't get loose for an easy look.
"This win is pretty huge for us," Cowmey said. "We had a lot of possession in the first half, a lot of good passing between Jace (Kruer), Raef (Konzen) and Luca (Dombrowski). Then I think we did a lot of good stuff defensively. We just had to be on the defense most of the second half."
Frenchtown had several decent scoring chances in the final 45 minutes of the game, but Rams keeper Hudson Kovics was up for the challenge. The Broncs had a direct kick in the 61st minute that bounced off the crossbar.
There was a lot less suspense in the girls game, which was won by Loyola, 8-1. Frenchtown (0-10-1) simply didn't have an answer for the Breakers' attack.
Lani Walker piled up two goals and four assists for the hosts. Anika Chavez had a goal and three assists and Grace Daniel had two goals. Gisele Huffman had a goal and assist and Bella Johnston and Megan Neuman each had one goal.
The Breakers (3-3-1) sit in third place in the South A heading into their regular-season finale at Stevensville Tuesday. Then comes a play-in tourney game on Thursday, most likely against Corvallis.
Loyola is shooting for its second straight berth in the state tourney, which starts Saturday.
"The girls have been playing really well together, committed to playing as a team," Breakers coach Stephanie Reardon said. "We've been working hard on passing, so we need to continue to play as a team and we can continue on."
