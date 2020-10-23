WHITEFISH — Saturday will be a high school soccer day unlike any other in northwest Montana.
Flathead Valley teams are hosting all four boys and girls semifinals for the first time since the State A tournaments went from a single-site, multi-day format to a multi-site, multi-week format in 2004.
In the boys bracket, Columbia Falls is hosting Billings Central at 11 a.m. and Whitefish is playing host to Corvallis at noon just 10 miles to the west. On the girls side, Columbia Falls is facing Laurel at 1 p.m. and Whitefish is playing host to Billings Central at 2 p.m. on what may be a snowy field after a snow-filled Friday.
“We’re pretty happy, pretty excited for that,” Whitefish boys coach John Lacey said. “It’s great for everybody. We love it for our community and our fans.”
Whitefish is used to being at this point. This is the boys team’s fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals, and they’re trying to quality for the championship game for the fourth time in four years as they seek their third consecutive title.
The Bulldogs girls team is here for the third year in a row. This meeting is a rematch of last year, when they lost to Central, 7-0, in the semifinals.
“I think it shows the level of the quality in the valley,” Whitefish girls coach Roland Benedict said. “There’s a high level of soccer in the valley. It’s an epicenter of high-quality, top-notch, intelligent players. We just got to take that next step and get to a state final.”
The Columbia Falls girls are back in the semifinals for the second straight year after losing in this game last season. The Wildcats boys are making their first trip to the semifinals since 2016.
It’s the first time since 2004 that both the Columbia Falls boys and girls are in the semifinals the same year. At the end of last year, they both set to make it to at least the semifinals, ramping up when they began their offseason conditioning May 15.
“I am very proud of our resilient student-athletes,” Columbia Falls athletic director Troy Bowman said. “This fall season has been a roller coaster ride for them. Yet, they persevere. Sure, there have been tears of frustration when dealing with quarantines and the like, but there have been many more expressions of determination, hope and gratitude. Our coaches are among the very best. They have rallied to continue serving our student-athletes and their mission.”
While there’s been success among Class A soccer teams in the Flathead Valley and nearby teams Polson and Libby, the rotation of which conferences host different rounds hasn’t fallen in their favor when they’ve had strong teams make the semifinals in the past. The last time two boys and two girls teams from the valley made the semifinals was 2014, but only one of those was a home game.
This year, Whitefish and Columbia Falls have also had to overcome the coronavirus pandemic to still field successful teams and make sure their seasons didn’t get canceled or they weren’t forced to forfeit because of not having enough players eligible.
“I think it shows how strong soccer is in the valley,” Whitefish athletic director Aric Harris said. “It’s very unique, especially given the circumstances we’re in now regarding COVID. It just kind of makes it that much more sweet that we’ve been able to get a whole season in when, quite frankly, to be honest with you, I didn’t think it was possible. It was always our goal, but in the back of our minds, I guess we were kind of waiting to get shut down maybe after week three or so. So, it’s pretty special, pretty sweet.”
Bowman added: “As far as our community, I continue to take great pride in the Wildcat community. The best thing about high school sports is the ability to build community and to make every fan feel part of a great big wonderful family. Although we have not been able to all be together in the athletic venues as a collective family, the unwavering support, along with everything else that's generated such pride has made the most difficult time in my career also the most inspirational.”
The soccer success around the Flathead Valley can be attributed in part to a cross-pollination of Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Kalispell and even Bigfork soccer players over the years during the club seasons in the valley. Many of the top area players who are committed to playing soccer year-round have been club teammates going back to elementary school.
That’s true for Whitefish seniors Brandon Mendoza and Ian Grover. They played on the youth-level Flathead Rapids, part of the Flathead Soccer Club, with some of the current and former Columbia Falls players.
“I’d like to say I’m good friends with them even though we’re rivals now,” Mendoza said. “It gets heated on the field and the trash talking, and I want to reminder them that we’re all homies, even if it gets super physical.”
Whitefish senior forward Brandon Mendoza talks about the Bulldogs’ game against Corvallis in the State A boys soccer semifinals Saturday. They’re trying to make it to the championship game for the fourth year in a row and trying to win their third consecutive title. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/msSUE7mib5— Frank Gogola (@FrankGogola) October 23, 2020
When players advance to high school, the best club players then transition to play for Flathead Valley United, which Mendoza and Grover have done.
“The Flathead Valley has a great soccer program,” Grover said. “Parents wanting to put their kids in clubs can see us and how we grew up in Whitefish and developed as soccer players. I know I was thinking about high school when I was in sixth grade. To be here, it’s just good for everyone when you get it at home or in the valley.”
Whitefish senior defender Ian Grover previews the State A boys soccer semifinal game against Corvallis this Saturday. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/jxHFfWYrd5— Frank Gogola (@FrankGogola) October 23, 2020
The high school coaches from Flathead Valley teams are also involved in coaching the club programs. They can’t coach players they have on their high school team, per MHSA rules, so the high school boys coaches direct the club girls teams and vice-versa.
Benedict has coached many of the Whitefish boys players since grade school during club season. Lacey has coached girls teams featuring players from Whitefish and the Flathead Valley.
“We’re a big soccer valley. We do this all together,” Lacey said. “It even goes with the AA schools down there. We can honestly say except for those games that we play each other, we cheer for each other all the time because they’re good programs and we’re all in this together.”
Many of the players from the various schools will work out and train together in the offseason. They’re hoping to delay the start of this year’s offseason by advancing to the state championship game, potentially playing each other in another pair of games in the valley.
“Our hope is that we play them in the championship game,” Harris said. “That would be in Whitefish if that were the case just because of the regular-season outcome. Obviously, that would be a pretty special deal too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.