MISSOULA — It was another big day for soccer in the Flathead Valley.
Both Columbia Falls and Whitefish got wins on Saturday to advance to the Class A state boys final with wins in semifinal games against Billings Central and Corvallis, respectively.
The Wildcats topped the Rams 2-1, while the Bulldogs blanked the Blue Devils 6-0. The state championship will be played in Columbia Falls on Saturday at 11 a.m.
"There's no team younger than us"
Columbia Falls coach O'Brien Byrd does not have a lot of experience on his varsity boys soccer roster.
The Wildcats start six sophomores and a freshman. That's a starting group of almost 70 percent underclassmen, making the Saturday afternoon win all the more thrilling for the long-time soccer coach.
"So we're the youngest team in the state," Byrd said. "And here we are in the finals."
The first half was understandably shaky. Columbia Falls had not been to the state soccer finals since 2005, when it won its third state title in five years.
Even for the older players on the team, a state championship appearance was something that they had yet to achieve. When Billings Central scored first on a Sam Dull goal in the sixth minute, it seemed if it just might take another year for the Wildcats to make the state finals.
The Columbia Falls young guns, however, had other ideas. The Wildcats trailed 1-0 at halftime, but sophomore Finley Sundberg buried the equalizer early in the second half.
“I think we controlled the whole game," Billings Central head coach Nolan Trafton said. "We were connecting passes really well despite the conditions. Columbia Falls just had a couple fast breaks that they were able to finish.”
Columbia Falls senior Jason Albin had a strong one-on-one piece of dribbling down the left flank on a counterattack before he flicked the ball over to Sundberg who buried it.
Freshman Kai Golan, who had six goals and nine assists on the year coming into the game, then sent in the eventual game winner for the Wildcats. With 9 minutes left, Tyler Hull, a senior, sent a long ball down to Golan, who sent the ball in as the keeper closed in.
"We just wanted it more than our opponent did," Byrd said. "I've been in a lot of these big games and the tactics and technique kind of go out the window. They're not as important as mental toughness and grit.
"The boys had that on display today."
Billings Central finished 6-2-2 and lost in the state semifinals for the second-straight season. The Rams were trying to make their first state title appearance since 2012 and won their last and only state title in 2009.
Just two years ago the Rams finished 1-9-2.
“I think that’s great success for what we’ve had to deal with the last couple years," Trafton said. "This year our roster is only 15 boys, so to have the record that we had and win the East and make it to the semis and have such a close game in the semifinals is a big accomplishment.”
Four straight for Whitefish
Whitefish is headed to the Class A boys state final for the fourth straight season.
The Bulldogs won the 2018 and 2019 titles, falling in 2017. The squad is 41-0-2 over the past three years, including a 12-0-1 mark this year. Interestingly enough, the two ties in that stretch were to Polson (2018) and Columbia Falls this year.
Whitefish ended up beating Polson 6-2 in 2018 to avenge the tie. They will look to do the exact same against the Wildcats next weekend.
"The seniors, in particular, are excited. They're really excited to make their last game their best one and we've got players who, quite frankly, have never lost a game," Whitefish head coach John Lacey said. "The seniors are the only ones that have ever lost in a Whitefish jersey."
After a quiet first 18 minutes, James Thompson put in a goal off a Gabe Menicke pass to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Importantly for Whitefish, it got two more goals late in the first half which Lacey pointed out as being key. Aaron Dicks scored in the 33rd minute and Collin Lyman scored in the 35th.
Brandon Mendoza, who is Class A's leading scorer, had both assists. Mendoza also leads Class A in points and has eight assists on the year.
"Both of those balls were played in the box and we try to be really patient in the front third," Lacey said. "That's what they represented, they were our goals, the goals we want to try and create where someone's moving off the ball and we end up with a great pass that makes it easy for the finisher."
Menicke scored in the 44th minute and Marvin Kimera scored in the 56th to extend the lead. Dicks had both of those assists, with Lyman adding the final score in the 78th minute.
Niath Edland had the assist on the goal. Whitefish outshot Corvallis 12-6 and had six corners to three from the Blue Devils. Hunter Linnewah had six saves for Corvallis.
"A lot of credit goes to Corvallis. They competed hard until the end," Lacey said. "It was not an easy final. Those last two goals at the end of the first half were really important because they competed so hard. They've had a great season."
Laurel, Whitefish to clash in girls final
The Laurel Locomotives advanced to the state championship match for the seventh consecutive season by beating Columbia Falls 5-1 in Columbia Falls.
Laurel, though, will see a new face when it hosts the title match this coming Saturday.
Whitefish, playing at home, defeated Billings Central 1-0 in the other semifinal, ending a streak of five straight years in which the Locomotives and Rams have played for the title.
Instead, it’s the Locomotives (9-0-1) and Bulldogs (11-0-1), who are making their first championship appearance since losing to Billings Central in 2013.
“We're going to do a recon, but it's definitely a feather in the cap, and you have to be happy,” Whitefish coach Roland Benedict told 406mtsports.com. “But we've always talked about this season is just taking one game at a time, and we wanted to win the conference, and we want to want to win a state title.
“We’ve got one more game, the goal is just give yourselves a chance. It's one game and you give yourself a chance to win a state title. And that's what we're going to try and do.”
For Laurel, it’ll be the first championship game on their home field since the Locomotives lost to Columbia Falls in 2004. The Locomotives are the current title holders and have won two of the last three. The previous five title matches between Laurel and Central have been played on the Rams’ home field.
Laurel 5, Columbia Falls 1
Though the sun was shining, the match was played in 20-degree temperatures with “a decent side wind blowing in from the mountains,” Jess said.
She added that the final scoreline was a bit deceiving.
“It was a battle,” she said. “We earned every single goal. Even though we seemed to possess the ball most of the time and our girls did a good job of moving the ball side to side looking for openings, Columbia Falls was always right there to try to shut us down.”
Maddie Robison got Columbia Falls off to a good start when she scored in the third minute on a direct kick following a handball call on the Locomotives.
But Mya Maack answered two minutes later — the first of her two goals — and Maeson Cotter scored the tiebreaking goal in the 15th minute on an assist from Maack.
That’s where the score stood until halftime, and the Locomotives were able to pad their lead on goals from Mack, sister Morgan Maack, and Allison Shovar. Alyse Aby assisted on Shovar’s goal, but the others were unassisted.
Columbia Falls, which had two players in quarantine for coronavirus tracing and was missing three starters overall, finished the season 10-3-0.
Whitefish 1, Billings Central 0
The low score was hardly surprising, considering two of the better defensive teams in the state went at it in cold, windy conditions. Crews began clearing the field with snowblowers at 6 a.m.
The teams were scoreless at halftime before the Bulldogs finally broke through. Adrienne Healy poked the ball in during a scrum in front of the Central goal for the 1-0 lead.
“I didn't even celebrate because I thought the refs might call it back because the keeper went down,” Benedict said. “And it was so weird that they might call a foul on us. But the refs looked, the (assistant referee) was there, he was in a good position, actually. Sometimes they struggle to keep up with the play, because it's just so dynamic ... But no, they were in good spots. It was a clean play.”
The Billings Gazette's Mike Scherting contributed to this report.
