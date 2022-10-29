COLUMBIA FALLS — A year after breaking his back in the state championship game 10 miles from here, Kai Golan produced a hat trick to lead Columbia Falls past Livingston 5-2 on Saturday afternoon for its first Class A state boys soccer title in 17 years.
Golan scored the second, third and fourth goals as the Wildcats (15-0-0) built a 4-0 lead and then substituted liberally in subduing the upstart Rangers, who upset nine-time Class A champion Whitefish 1-0 on the way to the finals.
Dale Blickhan scored the first goal and Finley Sundberg the last for Columbia Falls, which had finished runner-up to Whitefish the past two years before finally toppling the Bulldogs twice during the regular season. Ryan Brown and Calvin Caplis scored Livingston's goals.
This story will be updated.
