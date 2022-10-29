COLUMBIA FALLS — A year after breaking his back in the state championship game 10 miles from here, Kai Golan produced a hat trick to lead Columbia Falls past Livingston 5-2 on Saturday afternoon for its first Class A state boys soccer title in 17 years.

Golan scored the second, third and fourth goals as the Wildcats (15-0-0) built a 4-0 lead and then substituted liberally in subduing the upstart Rangers, who upset nine-time Class A champion Whitefish 1-0 on the way to the finals.

Dale Blickhan scored the first goal and Finley Sundberg the last for Columbia Falls, which had finished runner-up to Whitefish the past two years before finally toppling the Bulldogs twice during the regular season. Ryan Brown and Calvin Caplis scored Livingston's goals.  

This story will be updated.

Tags

Load comments