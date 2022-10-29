WHITEFISH — Lauren Dull buried a shot from about 15 yards out with three minutes to play to lift Billings Central past Whitefish 2-1 on Saturday afternoon for the Rams' state-record 10th Class A girls soccer championship.
Dull's score capped a back-and-forth game and ensured that Central's senior class would join every other since 2008 in winning at least one title. The Ram seniors were making their third championship-game appearance, but they'd lost to Laurel in the other two.
Lauren Dull all by herself: 2-1 @wearebc1 3 min. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/HOQbioSkgC— Jeff Welsch (@406welsch) October 29, 2022
Abby Derbyschire opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game and Central led 1-0 at halftime. But Whitefish's Brooke Roberts scored the equalize five minuites into the second half.
This story will be updated.
