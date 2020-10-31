Laurel's Morgan Maack raises her arms after scoring the go-ahead and eventual winning goal against Whitefish in Saturday's Class A girls soccer state championship match at the Laurel Sports Complex. Laurel won 3-2 in overtime.
Whitefish's Emma Barron, left, celebrates with Anna Akey after Barron scored a goal during the Class A girls soccer championship against Laurel Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex. Barron scored two goals, but Laurel won 3-2.
The Laurel Locomotives raise the Class A girls soccer state championship trophy after winning their match against the Whitefish Bulldogs at the Laurel Sports Complex on Saturday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Laurel's Gracey Willis, right, and Morgan Maack kiss the trophy after the Locomotives defeated Whitefish 3-2 Saturday in the Class A girls soccer championship at the Laurel Sports Complex.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Laurel's Grace Wagner (9) and Whitefish's Ali Hirsch (10) make contact as they go after the ball during Saturday's Class A girls soccer state championship match at the Laurel Sports Complex.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
LAUREL — Grace Wagner stood about 40 yards from goal, hand clasped over her mouth as Laurel teammates rushed in to form a generous group hug.
She couldn’t believe what she had just done. By sending in a blast from that distance over the outstretched arm of Whitefish keeper Sami Galbreath and into the net, Wagner had tied Saturday’s Class A girls soccer championship with just over 11 minutes left in regulation.
There were heroics before and another to come — specifically Morgan Maack’s tiebreaking score in overtime — but Wagner’s moment before she was enveloped by celebrating teammates stood as good an example as any for a reaction to what the Locomotives accomplished at home, on their turf at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Disbelief.
Trailing by two goals with under 17 minutes to play, the Locomotives rallied for a 3-2 win over Whitefish to clinch their second straight state championship. Playing in its seventh consecutive title match, Laurel won for the third time in four years and became only the second team in Class A history, following Billings Central, to win back-to-back titles.
“Oh, yeah, you know, if any team is going to come back from a 2-0 deficit it’s this team,” Laurel coach Aloma Jess said while the players belted out Queen’s stadium anthem “We Are the Champions.” “They just have no quit in them, they just don't.”
Overall, it is the fourth time the Laurel girls have claimed the State A championship — with the Locomotives' first title coming in 2014.
Earlier this week Jess conceded her teams feel the weight of the program’s past and continuing success, especially in the postseason. And when Whitefish’s Emma Barron first scored on a direct kick about nine minutes in and added a penalty kick with 18:31 remaining for a two-goal lead, that pressure rose incrementally as each second ticked away.
But two minutes after falling behind 2-0, Laurel’s Maeson Cotter got a hard-struck ball past Galbreath from 22 yards, and four minutes after that Wagner hit her magical goal. Whitefish coach Roland Benedict likened the attempt as “a prayer,” which may be true, but it was answered, and suddenly the Locomotives had new life.
The teams remained tied after regulation, necessitating two 10-minute overtimes. Just before the end of the first, Maack pounced on a ball through the box and poked it into the goal for a 3-2 Laurel lead and ultimately the title-clincher. For Maack, who has more than 50 career goals, it was her first goal in four championship appearances.
“Best goal I’ve ever scored probably,” a beaming Maack said.
Both teams entered the match unbeaten and with tremendous defensive records: Whitefish (11-1-1) had allowed eight goals in its previous 12 matches and Laurel (10-0-1) just five goals in 10 matches.
After holding the high-scoring Locomotives in check for most of the match, Whitefish just needed to close things out. But Laurel found a way.
“Some teams figure out ways to score goals and cause problems and Laurel just tries to run at you real hard and kick you until you give up,” Benedict said. “Our girls didn’t give up. We battled to the end and unfortunately had some bad luck.”
Whitefish was playing in its first title match since 2013. With Galbraith and Ali Hirsch the only seniors on the roster, Benedict is confident there will be more chances. That didn’t take the sting out of Saturday, though.
“We’ll be back,” he said. “This is just the beginning. We’ve been building this for six years. It’s a process.”
Laurel’s process continues. It will graduate eight seniors, but that’s something to worry about another day. This group will always have those final minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime to look back on.
Wagner, who nearly connected on a second 40-yard goal on a direct kick, is one of those returning players. She thanked the outgoing seniors for all they’ve done.
“I owe it to all of these seniors and all these girls I play with, they made me the player I am today,” Wagner said. “Words cannot describe how much I’m going to miss them.
“I mean … feeling happy, and so thankful to play with these girls this year. I can’t even describe it anymore. It has been a blast and an honor. To win this game, back-to-back championships, I really can’t believe it.”
