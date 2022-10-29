WHITEFISH – For Lauren Dunk, the greatest feeling of her young life came when she buried a 15-yard shot in the back of the net to give Billings Central a single-goal lead over Whitefish late in the Class A state girls soccer championship on a gray Saturday afternoon.
That moment lasted roughly three minutes.
In short, it was the time until the final whistle heralding the Rams’ 2-1 triumph and the uncorking a celebration that was a mix of cheers, tears and, yes, even relief.
“Actually, that’s the first-best feeling,” corrected a laughing Dunk, a senior whose bending goal from the right wing gave Central its state-record 10th championship, breaking the all-class and all-gender tie it had with the Whitefish boys. “I’m just so grateful to this team. Everyone gave their all.”
Lauren Dull all by herself: 2-1 @wearebc1 3 min. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/HOQbioSkgC— Jeff Welsch (@406welsch) October 29, 2022
It was the culmination of a dream for seven seniors who first envisioned this day as fourth-graders but had to wait until their final chance. In winning against a Whitefish (12-2-1) team that was their equal measure, the Central (14-1-0) seniors received their coveted title trophy mid-pitch after twice watching Laurel having the same experience at their expense.
“Amazing, absolutely,” said fellow senior Abby Derbyshire, whose goal five minutes in — the 76th of her career and state-best 24 for the season — gave the Rams a leg up until the Bulldogs’ Brooke Roberts provided the equalizer five minutes into the second half.
“We’ve played together for so long and so many of us have lasted together. It’s so special.”
The Central seniors were especially cognizant of those who came before them, earning the school’s first title in 2008 and become the state’s standard-bearer ever since in qualifying for 14 of the past 17 title games. They acknowledged the importance of adding to the championship legacy, and they were determined not to be the first class since 2007 to go out without a crown.
“It was scary, definitely nerve-wracking,” Derbyshire conceded. “We didn’t want that to be our legacy.”
Agreed Dull: "With all of the amazing players that have come through Billings Central and all hard work … especially us seniors, we wanted to show what Central’s legacy is all about.”
It didn’t come easy against the Bulldogs, who were seeking their third championship but first since knocking off the Rams in 2006.
The teams matched each other shot for shot, surge for surge, and one timely defensive play after another. Central’s Kendall Wahl had several close encounters, including a shot that hit the right post, and Whitefish was just high on a first-half direct kick.
Both coaches felt their teams controlled tempo.
“I don’t think we got outplayed,” said Whitefish coach Roland Benedict, an analytics aficionado who noted that his team had possession about two-thirds of the game. “In fact, just the opposite. We were just trying to give ourselves a chance to win, and we did that.”
Soccer’s fickle nature aside, Benedict said he couldn’t have asked for more from a team and game that provided plenty of drama.
“I’m a competitor and I hate losing, but that’s not what it’s all about,” he said. “I don’t’ care whether we won or lost — it’s how the team perform and did I do my best. They did that. They don’t believe that they did, but they did. They competed and this moment will make them better people, become greater, better employees, daughters and siblings and people, and that’s what matter.
“The players make me better than I make them. Fantastic group.”
And until Dull’s goal, they were confident they would prevail in front of a loud crowd of about 450 that was about two-thirds Whitefish supporters.
“In that moment, I knew the timing,” Dull said. “We only had a couple minutes left. I was like, ‘What do I have to lose?’ You have to shoot it because if you don’t shoot it, you don’t make it. When it was soaring through the air, I realized at the moment it hit the net that it was secure – we had that win.”
Whitefish intensified the pressure in what Dull described as “the longest two minutes of my life” and nearly knotted it, but couldn't convert.
Then, finally, the final whistle, followed by those cheers and tears of relief.
“It feels right,” said Central coach Nolan Trafton, an alum. “It’s exactly what they deserve.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.