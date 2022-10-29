MISSOULA — Luca Musco had a little trouble getting to sleep Friday night, with visions of glory running through his head.
His ultimate high school soccer dream became a reality Saturday afternoon. The junior scored the only goal in Missoula Hellgate's win over Billings Senior in the State AA championship match, 1-0, in front of more than 1,000 fans at Fort Missoula Regional Park.
The Knights (16-1-0) became the first boys team to win four straight titles in Montana's large-school class. Musco's game-defining shot came from the top of the 18-yard box in the 18th minute off a well-timed cross pass from sophomore Brady Reed.
"I wish I could claim that was coaching, but a lot of it was just a fantastic individual effort by Brady going down the sideline," Hellgate veteran coach Jay Anderson said. "He does what he does and the guys running off the ball know where he's going to put it. Luca was in the exact right spot at the exact right moment after Brady weaved through quite a few guys."
According to Musco, it's the type of play the Knights work on all the time in practice.
"I see Brady running down the line, I see like to my right there's one (defender) up top, so I'm like, 'Oh, shoot, I gotta make this run all the way forward,'" Musco said. "He passed it back and all I had to do was push it in. All credit to Brady.
"Scoring a goal was definitely something I was thinking about last night, for sure. And definitely as I was coming to the game, I had that thought in the back of my mind. I'm just glad I got the opportunity to shoot the ball."
Senior-laden Senior (13-3-2) had its chances in the second half against Hellgate keeper Hank Shattuck, but the sophomore came through with a shutout performance. The Broncs' closest call came in the 47th minute when Nate Cullingworth booted a long laser shot that hit hard off the top left corner of the goal.
The match became chippy in the second half and Billings was leveled with two yellow cards. The young Knights maintained their composure, playing stubborn defense.
"It's tough to knock out Hellgate," Senior coach Jace Beck said. "I thought we did everything we could in the second half. Just unfortunate the ball wouldn't drop in the net for us. But I was proud of the boys.
"The culture Hellgate has, it's what we're striving toward, keeping everybody at a high expectation and that not winning a final is unacceptable. Now that we've made it here and lost, hopefully we can build on it for next year. But props to Hellgate — great program, great coach, great team."
Saturday marked the Knights' ninth straight appearance in the state championship match. Hellgate has won seven of the last eight titles and a total of eight under the calm leadership of Anderson.
"It never gets old," Anderson said just before being soaked by a bucket of ice water, courtesy of his players.
"This one was a little bit more stressful on those last 15 minutes. Senior had us by a thread at the end. I thought possibly they could get one of those direct kicks in, and our defense held strong.
"We had a young squad, but they stepped up big when they needed to. They played like upperclassmen for sure. (Keeper) Hank (Shattuck) came up with a couple of amazing saves."
Senior had the ball in Hellgate's zone for most of the first 10 minutes, then the Knights seemed to take control with a noticeable edge in quickness. Both teams had their chances to score in the second half and the score could have easily been 2-0 had Hellgate came through on a penalty kick opportunity.
