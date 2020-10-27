MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman High will add another chapter to their storied soccer rivalry in the State AA boys soccer championship game at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Bozeman.
The Knights and Hawks have been Montana’s top two Class AA boys teams over the past decade, combining to win the previous nine championships. Hellgate took top honors in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 under coach Jay Anderson, and Bozeman won in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018 under coach Hunter Terry.
They’ve matched up in three title games during that stretch, with Bozeman going 2-1 by winning in 2014 and 2018 and Hellgate topping the Hawks in 2019. This year’s meeting is a rubber match of sorts between the juniors and seniors who’ve played in the past two title games, and it comes between teams who have a combined record of 31-1-2 this season
“This is the game that the fans want to see,” said Anderson, who has five championships and three runner-up finishes in his 18 years at the helm. He’s opposed by Terry, who is 4-1 in championship games since taking over the Hawks in 2010.
The Knights are making their seventh consecutive appearance in the title game, have won four of the past five titles and will attempt to become the state’s first boys team regardless of classification to win five in six years. Both Hellgate and Bozeman have won five of the 29 State AA titles, and the winner will break a three-way tie with Kalispell Flathead atop the leaderboard.
“It’s the best from the east and the best from the west,” Anderson continued. “These are exactly the two teams that should be here.”
Hellgate enters with a 16-0-1 record, its lone blemish a 2-2 tie against Missoula Sentinel. The Knights haven’t lost since falling to Bozeman in the 2018 championship, going 31-0-4 since the start of the 2019 season, which they finished 15-0-3.
Bozeman nearly matched Hellgate’s mark by going 15-1-1 this year. The Hawks’ loss and tie each came against Billings Senior, which was upset by Sentinel in the quarterfinals. Bozeman then took out the Spartans in the semifinals.
“I think of all the teams in the state, based on what I know about (Bozeman’s) program, is they try to play a similar style of play that we do,” Anderson said. “It’s a possession-based game, which makes it fun to watch for the fans. I’m hoping that we can go out and execute the things we’ve been working on.”
What the teams have been doing this year has been working. The Knights have outscored their opponents 114-13, including 18-1 in three playoff games. The Hawks have outscored their opponents 81-10, including 16-2 in the postseason.
Hellgate was challenged for one of the few times in the semifinal, toughing out a 1-0 win over Kalispell Glacier in what was just its third game decided by two or fewer goals. The Knights went 2-0-1 in those games. Bozeman has been in seven games decided by two or fewer goals, going 5-1-1.
“I wouldn’t say I’m ever comfortable as a coach, but I’m really glad that Glacier gave us their best game in the semifinal,” Anderson said. “I think that has opened our eyes and prepared us for this last game.”
Each of the previous two state title games between Hellgate and Bozeman ended with a 2-1 score, and another tight game might be on tap.
Anderson said the outcome will decided by “whoever plays better and whoever wants it more.” As for the latter, he felt his team got a boost on the mental side by working together to clear snow off the soccer fields Sunday so they could practice.
“We’ve just been trying to have loose, fun practices,” Anderson said. “With us clearing off the field, it was a good bonding thing before this last game. At this point, I think we’ve done everything we want to do as a team. We know how we play and what we want to try to do on the field Wednesday. It’s just a matter of executing.”
The Knights have a handful of players with championship-game experience. They returned five starters from last year’s title team.
Beckett Arthur, the team’s No. 2 scorer, has been on the roster for each of the previous three state appearances. Playing in each of the previous two title bouts are leading scorer Reggie Duce, assists leader Marcus Anderson and Lars Thorne-Thomsen, who had the lone goal in the semifinal victory.
Hellgate will have its full complement of players available. No players are injured, and none will be missing due to having the coronavirus or being in quarantine.
“I’ve been pretty proud that they’ve been flexible and have done everything the coaches have asked,” Anderson said of the challenges presented by the coronavirus. “We’ve been very fortunate we haven’t had cases on the team. I’m glad that they’ve been able to play this year and we’ve got this far.”
