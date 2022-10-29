Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer State AA title

Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer players and fans pose with the Class AA state championship trophy after the Raptors' 3-1 win over Missoula Sentinel on Saturday at Bozeman Sports Park in Bozeman.

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer team earned its first state title in program history on Saturday at Bozeman Sports Park to cap an undefeated season.

The Raptors (15-0-2) prevailed 3-1 over Missoula Sentinel (11-4-3) to capture the Class AA state championship a year after losing to Billings West 1-0 in the State AA title match.

Gallatin senior Olivia Collins scored the first and last goals of the match. Her teammate, senior Indigo Andresen, put the Raptors ahead 2-0 just before the first half ended.

Sentinel junior Peyton Schmauch made it 2-1 with a goal two minutes into the second half.

Gallatin opened in 2020.

This story will be updated.

