BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer team earned its first state title in program history on Saturday at Bozeman Sports Park to cap an undefeated season.
The Raptors (15-0-2) prevailed 3-1 over Missoula Sentinel (11-4-3) to capture the Class AA state championship a year after losing to Billings West 1-0 in the State AA title match.
Gallatin senior Olivia Collins scored the first and last goals of the match. Her teammate, senior Indigo Andresen, put the Raptors ahead 2-0 just before the first half ended.
Sentinel junior Peyton Schmauch made it 2-1 with a goal two minutes into the second half.
Gallatin opened in 2020.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.