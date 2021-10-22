And then there were eight.
That's how many teams remain in the bracket of the Class AA boys and girls soccer tournaments and in the opening round Tuesday, three of Helena's four high school teams advanced.
Both Bengal and Bruin teams were at home after finishing in the top four of their respective conferences and for the first time all season, the Western AA and Eastern AA will crossover in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
"We haven't seen anybody in the East, since we don't play any of those teams in the regular season," Helena High head coach Mike Meloy said. "But we like our chances."
The Bengals (13-0-2) have yet to lose this season and as the returning state runner-up from last season, they are among the favorites to hoist the state championship trophy.
Making the trip to Helena on Saturday (for 1:30 p.m. start) will be Bozeman, a team that's also been playing well of late, going unbeaten in its last six matches. The Hawks (8-4-3) advanced with a 1-0 win in extra time on Tuesday over Billings Skyview.
Bozeman has scored 28 goals in 15 matches this season, but the strength of the Hawks is their defense which has conceded 16 goals, including just one goal in the last six games.
Helena, on the other hand, has outscored its opponents 90-9 this season and is averaging six goals per match. Avery Kraft, who had a hat trick against Butte earlier this week, has 21 herself but Logan Todorovich, Rachel Plaster, Elsa Grebenc and Madi Todorovich are all in double figures too.
The Bengals also haven't allowed a goal in their last five outings, another trend that bodes well for Saturday.
Thanks to its impressive regular season, Helena won't have to travel anywhere for the playoffs. The Bengals have home-field advantage throughout.
The Capital boys are seeded third and the girls fourth, so both teams would need to win and have some upsets to get back home for another playoff match and that won't be easy considering the competition.
In the girls bracket, the Bruins will take on top-seeded Billings West, a team that's allowed just two goals this season which is tops in all of Class AA. The Golden Bears rolled to a 7-0 win over CMR in the opening round but had only one player, Emma Lensing (11) score double-digit goals in the regular season. Yet, Lensing also had six assists and along with teammate, Sophie Sievertsen (7 goals, 11 assists) was among the Eastern AA leaders in combined goals/assists.
West is riding a steak of seven consecutive shutouts and hasn't allowed more than a goal in a match all season. The Bears, just like Helena High, are 13-0-2 entering the quarterfinals.
For the Capital girls (8-6-1), they will try to continue what's been a memorable season. The Bruins knocked out Glacier on Tuesday, the defending state champions and behind the likes of Lilli Danzer, Katheryn Emmert and Taylor Cornwell, among others, the Bruins will try to notch another playoff win.
On the boys side of things, third-seeded Capital (9-4-2) will also play at West (11-3-1). The Bruins will be led by Tizer Kazmierowski who scored twice in the win over Butte and has eight goals now (playoffs included). His teammate, Trey Moseman, has nine after finding the back of the net against Butte.
West counters with Owen Guthridge and Finley LeFevre, who each scored nine teams during the regular season for the Bears, who advanced with a 2-0 win over seventh-seeded Great Falls High last week. Capital won its match over Butte 4-0.
"We are fully fit for maybe the first time since mid-season and just at the right moment," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "I felt we handled our first round game and our prep since then was as it needed to be."
Capital hasn't played West this year but did beat West in 2018 and 2019.
"West presents a challenge," Wall said. "But also an opportunity. As always they have good pace and will look to switch the point of attack which is similar to what we've seen from Hellgate and Glacier. This will be the third time in four years we have seen West, so even though the kids change we feel like we have some familiarity."
The Capital boys will play at 1 p.m. against West in Billings followed by the girls at 3 p.m.
