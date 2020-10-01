BILLINGS — Sydney Robbins scored a hat trick and the Billings Skyview girls soccer team defeated Great Falls 3-1 on Thursday at Amend Park.

Robbins scored in the fifth, 11th and 19th minutes of the first half. Charlize Davis and Mila Allison assisted on the second and third goals.

Great Falls got on the board in the 22nd minute on a Skyview own goal. The teams were scoreless in the second half.

