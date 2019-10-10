FRENCHTOWN — A tandem so captivating and dangerous definitely deserves a nickname.
Call them the Tenacious Twins.
Loyola Sacred Heart senior Sydney Koppang and sophomore Lani Walker have a habit of taking over when they step on the soccer pitch together. It's not at all surprising, really, when you consider the way they operate as starting guards for the Breakers' highly-touted basketball team.
Koppang and Walker finished up their final regular-season soccer campaign together with a predictably dominating effort Thursday. Koppang scored three goals with one assist and Walker added a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win at Frenchtown.
Loyola secured a second straight Southern A championship with the win and Corvallis' 0-0 tie at Hamilton. The Breakers boast a league mark of 6-1-1 and the second-place Blue Devils are at 4-0-3 with one regular-season match remaining.
Loyola has dropped just one match in the last four weeks. The Breakers (7-4-1) will take a full head of steam into their tournament opener a week from Saturday at Rollin Field.
With Koppang and Walker on the attack, the Breakers are a good bet to at least reach the state semifinals.
"They're fun to watch because of the way they pass the ball and work it up the field and they both have a great shot," Breakers coach Stephanie Reardon said. "They work hard for each other and the team. They're great leaders with their work ethic."
Koppang and Walker actually compete in three sports together if you count track and field. Their chemistry comes in handy on the pitch.
"It makes us closer and we play a lot better together since we're having fun," Walker said. "I like how we're making our runs right now and everybody is getting back on defense."
Koppang and Walker both have good dribbling skills and strong legs that come in handy when they're shooting. But there's something else that's also pretty evident in both strikers.
"Our coaches expect us to be physical on the ball both in soccer and on the basketball court, and it transfers," Koppang said. "I've been really pleased with my senior year. Hopefully we'll get through a couple rounds in the playoffs."
Getting through two rounds would give the Breakers a berth in the state championship. That's easier said than done with Billings Central looming large on the east side of the state, but it's worth mentioning that Loyola will play at home as long as it stays alive.
"We've been having a strong couple weeks, especially at practice," Koppang noted. "We've gotten so much better and we can see it in games."
Koppang was the catalyst early in Thursday's match. She set up the Breakers' first score in the 28th minute, weaving through several defenders before crossing the ball to freshman Megan Ries, who one-touched the ball into the net.
Koppang hit a free kick from 22 yards away to give Loyola a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Then 5 minutes into the second half, she scored on an assist from Walker to make the score 3-0.
Frenchtown fell to 1-9-1 with the loss. Sophomore Jocelyn Hensen scored the Broncs' only goal and senior MiKaela Field made 11 saves.
The Loyola Sacred Heart boys pulled one of the biggest upsets of the season at Frenchtown. The Rams (1-9-2) posted their first win against the Broncs, 1-0. Frenchtown started the day in first place in the Southern A conference.
The halftime score was knotted at 1-1 after goals by Loyola's Raef Konzen and Frenchtown's Jeff Jacobs. The Rams then finished strong, with Kolbe Schricte scoring the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute and Kade Kruer adding an insurance goal on an assist from Jace Kruer. Rams keeper Danny Kaleva made five saves in the match. Broncs keeper Dawson Leishman made two saves on five shots.
