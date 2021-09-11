During Saturday's Class AA girls soccer showdown between Helena High and Missoula Hellgate, it would have been easy to think back to last season's state semifinal.
In that game last fall, Helena and Hellgate battled to a 1-1 draw in regulation before Helena eventually advanced on penalty kicks.
This time around, since it was a regular-season match, penalty kicks weren't taken, but the result after 80 minutes was the even, just as it was last October between Hellgate and Helena High, which played to a 2-2 draw Saturday afternoon at the Siebel Soccer Fields.
Yet, until the last few minutes, it looked like Hellgate was going to steal a win on the road against Helena, the Class AA runner-up from a year ago.
Breaking through a defensive standoff, Carmen Anderson scored late in the first half for the Knights, giving them a 1-0 advantage at the break.
Just a few minutes into the second half, Avery Kraft of Helena High tied the score on a penalty kick. However, the Knights were awarded a penalty later in the half and Anderson knocked it home to put them back in front 2-1.
The lead stuck until the final minutes as the Bengals missed numerous changes to tie the game. Then, in the 75th minute, Elsa Grebenc, who hit the cross bar on an earlier shot, played a perfect ball across the middle and Kraft scored it, despite the shot being deflected by the keeper, to tie the score at 2-2, which is how the game ultimately ended.
"That last goal was enormous," Helena High head girls coach Mike Meloy said. "It was really, really significant."
The wind was a factor and it was swirling, which meant that the Bengals spent much of the game playing into the wind.
"We were trying to get figure out how to get the ball to our wings with the wind blowing like that," Meloy said. "That was difficult. That (wind) took us a little bit out of our game. But nonetheless, we're happy to come out of it with a tie. I normally hate ties, but we are still undefeated and I think when we play them over there it will be a different game."
During its first five games this season, Helena scored a total 42 goals, an average of eight per game. Hellgate held the Bengals well below their total and Meloy explained why:
“While we had good possession in the first half, we weren’t making productive use of it. We did a better job of transition opportunities in the second half, but we still weren’t taking advantage of our outside speed. Hellgate did a good job of closing down the center attack and we did not take advantage of our wing play. We tried to muscle it up the field rather than use the speed and finesse we’ve displayed in our first five games. That’s something we need to work on.”
With the one point, Helena (5-0-1) leads the Western AA with 16 points, while Hellgate (3-1-1) is in third with 10. Helena Capital (4-2) is currently second with 12.
Prior the girls matchup, the Hellgate boys team, which is undefeated, cruised to a 6-0 win over the Bengals. The Knights scored in the second minute and added four more goals in the first half, as well as one in the second.
Both Bengal squads will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday when they will battle Capital in a pair of crosstown matchups at Carroll College.
