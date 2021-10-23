BILLINGS — Despite all their success in recent years, both the Laurel and Billings Central girls soccer teams played their separate Class A semifinal matches with just the lightest of chips on their shoulders Saturday.
For Billings Central, that meant exacting a bit of revenge on Whitefish, the team that denied the Rams a sixth consecutive trip to the championship match in last year’s semis. Saturday, the Rams returned the favor in a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs at Amend Park, giving Billings Central homefield advantage in next weekend’s title tilt.
“I mean, we were a little nervous going in considering what happened last year,” Rams junior Abby Derbyshire said. “But we just wanted to keep our cool and just play like we know how to play, not over-pressure ourselves.”
Billings Central (13-1-1) will be hosting — no surprise here — two-time defending champion Laurel (14-1-0), which took out Bigfork 8-0 at the Laurel Sports Complex a couple hours later in the afternoon on Saturday.
While it'll be the eighth consecutive state championship appearance for Laurel, the Locomotives are making their latest trip with a bunch of new faces as starters. That’s something that Laurel senior Madison Peaton was quick to point out after the Locomotives’ win.
“This means a lot because it’s a whole new team than last year,” said Peaton, who had two goals and an assist against Bigfork. “The past three years have all been classes above us. There was like 10 (seniors last year). So it’s like finally our chance to show we’re good players, too.”
Aside from last year, when Whitefish intruded on the rivalry, the Rams and Locomotives had made meeting in the state championship a regular appointment on the calendar. Next Saturday will mark the sixth time in the past seven years the Eastern A powers will play each other for the championship: Laurel has won three of those previous meetings, Billings Central two.
And, if is we need to make things more interesting, the teams traded 3-2 victories during the regular season.
Peaton summed it up perfectly: “It’s really up in the air right now.”
Billings Central 5, Whitefish 1
Derbyshire got the Rams off on the right foot when her shot — maybe it was a cross, as Derbyshire herself admitted to not knowing what her true intent was — from near the end line found its way into the goal in the ninth minute.
Four minutes later Derbyshire scored again and the Rams were on their way. It was 3-0 by halftime on a Kendall Wahl goal, and 15 minutes into the second half Derbyshire had a hat trick.
Whitefish striker Emma Barron brought the Bulldogs within 4-1 a minute later, but Ava Yates quickly responded to get the lead back to four goals.
The Bulldogs had allowed just nine goals coming into the match, but Rams coach Nolan Trafton wasn’t surprised by his team’s output.
“There was really just an energy that the girls had,” he said. “We started our day with Mass at Central in the chapel at 8 o’clock in the morning, and they were just buzzing. So we had a good feeling, we had a good energy going for us, and it showed.”
Whitefish coach Roland Benedict conceded that Derbyshire’s early sudden goal took some of the wind out of his team’s sails. And, as he scrolled through the real-time stats on his phone app indicating his Bulldogs had more possession and completed more passes than the Rams, he also praised the efficiency of Central’s attack.
Benedict’s stats showed Billings Central with 12 shots, 11 of them on goal, and credited Whitefish with 10 shots on goal out of 15.
“Everything they hit just went in the goal,” said Benedict, whose team finished the season 13-1-0. “Which is a bummer, because our goalkeeper played well and made a bunch of great saves.”
Laurel 8, Bigfork 0
Mya Maack, who already has the state record for goals scored in a season, added four more to her total — she now has 42 — and had two assists. Chloe Baumann and Ella Breen tacked on goals for the Locomotives, who led 5-0 by halftime.
Kaitlyn Dantic assisted on two Laurel goals. Aubri Roth had an assist as did keeper Anna Cole.
The first of Peaton’s two goals came in the second minute, and when Maack tallied her first six minutes later, it was clear the Locomotives weren’t messing around. Laurel coach Tom Maack said the Locos didn’t want to give the Valkryies (7-6-1), who were making their first-ever semifinal appearance, a chance to linger in the match.
“We said if we get out to a fast start, set the tone early, there’s a lot of good that come from that,” said Maack, who is in his first season as head coach. “That was the message that was brought to the table pre-game and during the game. After we got those two (goals), we wanted a couple more again.”
Maack said that last year’s team, because of its large veteran presence, cast “a shadow” over his current crop of seniors. But this group is certainly stepping out on its own, as well.
“Over the last few games, beginning with that first playoff match when we played Livingston, growing last week when we played Columbia Falls, now this week with Bigfork, I’m starting to see a sense of we certainly belong out there,” he said. “We’re a strong, strong team. Now, if they can borrow the success of last year’s team and couple that with their own belief, I think that’s special.”
Just how special will be decided by the Locomotives and Rams next Saturday.
