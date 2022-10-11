Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But does that apply to soccer?
In sports, ties are a curious thing and soccer is one sport that still uses them. No other high school sport in Montana does that.
If there is a tie, the game or match, whether it's basketball, football, volleyball, softball, or any other MHSA sport, a winner is decided.
Regular season soccer in Montana still allows ties but as were reminded on Tuesday in the 3-3 draw between Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital, not all ties are created equal.
It's back to that eye of the beholder thing and the Western AA standings have something to do with it.
Opening the day, Big Sky was sitting in fourth (22 points) one spot ahead of Capital (21) in the Western AA girls standings. Fourth place means a home game in the playoffs next week and a result of any kind for the Eagles was going to be huge.
For Capital, a win was needed, at least to leap the Eagles and control their own destiny with one match to go. And early on, things went swimmingly for the Bruins as Lilli Danzer, a senior, scored twice in the first half to put the Bruins up 2-0 at the half.
Later in the first half, Lauren Hoxie added a third goal and the Bruins looked well on their way to take over fourth place alone in the Western AA nursing a 3-0 lead.
Big Sky had other ideas though. The Eagles earned a penalty kick in the 49th minute and Avery DeCoite drilled home her 22nd goal of the season to trim the deficit to 3-1. It stayed that way until four minutes left when Hannah King scored after a gorgeous cross from DeCoite and suddenly it was 3-2.
The Eagles had multiple chances in the last few minutes to tie the score but didn't break through until the final possession of the match as Noel Migliaccio finally found the back of the net in stoppage time. The final whistle was blown right after and the Eagles ran off the field, elated with their tie.
"It totally feels like a win for us," Big Sky girls head coach Meagan Auch said. "I know they would have loved to come away with a (win). But to come back from a 3-0 deficit and tie the game. It was huge, especially with where we're at in the standings. We really need a tie or a win and we got exactly that. These girls have had a rough week-and-a-half with back-to-back crosstown losses and to see the way they came together as a team was incredible to watch."
Capital (7-5-1) still trails Big Sky by one point for fourth place. The Bruins could move into the top four but they would need to hand Missoula Hellgate its first loss of the season on Saturday to make it happen. It would also need Helena (No. 2) to beat or tie Big Sky the same day.
Unless that happens, the Bruins will likely travel to Missoula next week for a rematch against the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.
Capital boys set the stage for Western AA showdown
In the first match of the day, the Capital boys also built an early lead and were able to maintain it in a 4-0 win over the Big Sky boys, who have yet to win a match this season.
The Bruins were down a few starters but still got on the board in the 3rd minute when Josiah Bibeau scored on a free kick. Gunnar Shumate scored the second goal, thanks to an assist from Bibeau in the 25th minute. Bridger Leeflang then assisted Bibeau on his second goal in the 52nd minute for the Bruins and Zephyr Wall, a freshman, also found the back of the net to cement the final margin at 4-0.
CHS had 17 shots on goal compared to two for the Eagles, as well as a 9-1 advantage in terms of corners.
"Really tough, physical game from Big Sky," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "The bounces haven't gone their way this season as they forced Dane (Quinn) into some top shelf saves to keep the shutout. I thought we controlled the game for the most part and down three starters and a key sub we went deep into the bench to secure the result."
Wall said he expects Capital to be full strength against Hellgate on Saturday (10 a.m. in Missoula) in a match that will determine the top seed in the Western AA, as well as home-field advantage throughout the Class AA playoffs.
The Bruins won 3-2 in the first meeting this season. Hellgate is undefeated outside of that match, while Capital now has 10 wins, three ties and zero losses.
