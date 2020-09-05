MISSOULA — Four games into her first head coaching gig, Missoula Hellgate's Natalie Hiller-Claridge has been so inspired that she's developed an addiction for watching film.
Not fun flicks like comedies or mysteries or action adventure. We're talking high school soccer film that helps her better understand how she can help her players improve.
Not every high school coach is willing to go that extra mile. Then again, Hiller-Claridge is not your average high school girls soccer coach.
"I'm loving it," she said after guiding her team to its first victory Saturday, an 8-1 triumph over Butte at Rattlesnake Fields.
"It's been what I've needed in the last couple years just to give me a focus that is outside of myself. It's fulfilling me that way and it's partly because these girls I'm coaching are good people. They just make it fun."
A Missoula native who played keeper for the Montana Grizzlies back in 2000 when they upset Washington State in the NCAA tournament, Hiller-Claridge is no stranger to soccer instruction. She was an assistant at UM for a while and helped out with Missoula Sentinel's girls varsity program the past two seasons.
Still, being the leader is a little different. You have to decide just how hard you're going to push your players and how close you want to get to them.
The scouting report so far is that Hiller-Claridge is no softy but she's no Bobby Knight, either. She has challenged her players in new ways and they seem to be embracing the experience.
"Shes' really honest and will tell us what we need to be doing without being too cautious of our feelings," said senior keeper Sophie Pierce, who has verbally committed to play for MSU Billings next fall. "She's very straightforward. I find it really helpful. It's really easy to be coached by someone like that who's really into player and coach connections."
The Knights (1-1-2) played to 1-1 draws against Sentinel and Big Sky this past week after losing their opener at Kalispell Glacier last weekend. That doesn't sit well with Hiller-Claridge or her team, but the coach does understand it will take time to put it all together.
"You look at our record and on paper it looks like we're not getting it done, but we've walked away from every game with positive feelings from everyone," the coach said. "We walked away from Glacier like, 'OK, we dominated. We possessed the ball more than they did, we had more chances but didn't put them away.'
"Big Sky we felt like we dominated most of the game but had opportunities we didn't finish. Then Sentinel, it was a battle and we feel like we owned the possession. Here we are sitting with one win after four really tough matches but we're feeling good. We feel like we're moving in the right direction."
Hiller-Claridge has developed soccer fitness and skills tests to challenge her players in new ways. She has strived to build a culture that emphasizes lifting each other up.
Only time will tell if it works for a Hellgate team that will be tested by Helena on Thursday at Rattlesnake Fields.
"We've talked a lot about what it means to be a family and create a tradition and standards," Hiller-Claridge said. "I walked in here and set some standards they hadn't seen before.
"At first they were like, 'Whoa.' But they see it's working. They're competing at practice and it shows up in the games. It's inspirational to see how they've responded to it because it's different from what they've had in the past. I've used soccer as a vehicle in my life to always just be better at everything. That's what I'm asking them to do as well."
Butte had a hard time stopping the Knights Saturday. The score was 2-0 in the blink of an eye, with Josie Brown and Carmen Anderson tallying a goal in the first 3 minutes against the over-matched Bulldogs.
Clara Tallent and Chloe Anderson added goals before halftime and it was off the races. The only blemish on the day was a Butte goal on a penalty kick with under 5 minutes left.
"It's about putting it all together," Hiller-Claridge said. "We've really broken down our game, piece-by-piece, over the last four weeks. Now I just want to see it all come together.
"Possession through the midfield has been outstanding but now we need to start connecting with our forwards and we need our forwards to start being more creative. Defensively, stay focused when we do have possession. Sometimes we do lose focus. But they're coming and I felt it today."
