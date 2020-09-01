MISSOULA — Hardly a flicker of fanfare showed as Reggie Duce delivered his second of three goals early in Tuesday's crosstown boys soccer clash.
Sure, it gave the Class AA defending state champion Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team an impressive 4-0 lead in just the 15th minute. Yes, the offensive outburst was impressive, even if it did come against an inexperienced and over-matched Missoula Big Sky team on the Eagles' pitch.
But these Knights are more than just a juggernaut. No high school athlete is perfect, mind you, but the Hellgate boys strive to win with dignity and class.
"Sportsmanship is key for me," said Knights coach Jay Anderson, whose team moved to 2-0 with a 10-0 win over Big Sky in a game that was called by virtue of the new mercy rule with 10 minutes left.
"I want these guys, I mean obviously they're good athletes, but I want them to be good human beings off the field. Obviously they know these Big Sky boys. They might play club soccer with them or they're friends with them. We're not out here to rub it in anyone's face."
Lars Thorne-Thomsen, one of two Knights to score a hat trick along with Duce, says his team tries to take the same approach into every game. It's not always easy — Hellgate will undoubtedly be sky-high to host rival Sentinel on Thursday and the state playoffs always bring extra adrenaline and nerves — but it's worth noting because the Knights have a reputation for playing on an even keel.
"We try to play every team the same, whether it's the state final or it's just this game," Thorne-Thomsen said. "Just try to get the same result. We're just trying to play soccer."
The Knights struggled to play on an even keel in their first half of the season Saturday at Kalispell Glacier. The result was a 1-0 deficit at halftime. Since then, they've outscored the competition, 14-0.
Seems more like a football stat than futbol stat, right?
"We've calmed it down and everyone is starting to click," Thorne-Thomsen said. "We were stressed at first — new year, new team.
"I still don't think we're nearly as good as we're going to get, offensively or defensively."
Heading into the season, Anderson knew his troops were going to score a lot of goals with battle-tested veterans like Beckett Arthur, Marcus Anderson, Duce and Thorne-Thomsen. The defense was more of an unknown and it's on that end where coach Anderson has been pleasantly surprised.
"I've been really happy with some of the guys that didn't play last year that have stepped up," he noted. "Aidan Anderson in goal had a huge first game and started today for us. Griffin Richter didn't play much on the team last year. He's started, played the first game and this game, a defender.
"They don't get a lot of press but for those guys to do the job, they're as big a part of the team as anyone else."
The defense will be put to the test Thursday in its 3:30 p.m. showdown with Sentinel.
"It's always fun playing them," Thorne-Thomsen said. "They're one of our bigger rivals since it's crosstown and we've got a bunch of buddies on the team. We'll just go out there and compete as hard as we can."
Big Sky girls 1, Hellgate 1
The girls game was a thriller, with two well-placed, top-shelf goals forging a draw on the Eagles' pitch. Hellgate scored in the 11th minute when Lucia Baker took a feed from Gabby Beaton and found the back of the net. Michenna George answered with a shot in the upper left corner in the 64th minute.
The final 16 minutes were frantic. Big Sky was whistled for two yellow cards but Hellgate failed to convert on direct kicks. Kennedi Bouchee had a close call for the Knights in the final 2 minutes, kicking the ball off the right post of Big Sky's goal.
Considering her team was playing in its first game and Hellgate had a Saturday game under its belt, Big Sky coach Meagan Auch was pleased with that she saw in the second half.
"They really left everything on the field," she said of her Eagles. "Everything we talked about at halftime, what we needed to correct, was corrected. It's definitely better than a loss. The way they played that second half gives me good feelings for the rest of the season."
Big Sky will shoot for its first win when it plays host to Butte on Thursday. Hellgate (0-1-1) will try to do the same against visiting Sentinel Thursday.
"Their shot in the first half was beautiful," Auch said of Hellgate's goal. "We just didn't close that wing down fast enough. It's our first game, so the first time of varsity being out there together, so it's always a learning process.
"Second half, when that ball came off Michenna (George's) foot, I knew it was going in the back of the net. I've played soccer for a long time so it's like when you see it and hear it, there's a sound it makes. It was pretty exciting."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.