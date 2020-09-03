MISSOULA — It might just be Montana's best high school soccer rivalry.
Two fiercely competitive teams with a track record of success, led by veteran coaches who are so passionate about the game that they still play. One team has established a dynasty but the other has never backed down, regardless of any perceived disadvantage in depth or talent.
In short, Missoula Hellgate-Sentinel boys soccer is like Cat-Griz on a pitch. Fans were reminded of that on Thursday when the teams battled tooth-and-nail in 88-degree heat, with the Knights stemming a Spartan second-half surge to emerge with a 5-2 win at Rattlesnake Fields.
"It's so fun," said Hellgate senior Beckett Arthur, who scored the first two goals of the game, the first coming on a nifty heel shot.
"I play with most of these (Spartans) on my club team, so we're all friends. It gets a little more chippy and competitive, but it's a blast."
The suspense helped make it special. Sentinel (1-1) found itself on the wrong end of a 3-0 score at halftime but never stopped pushing, scoring two goals early in the second half to put a scare in the defending State AA champions.
"The 20 minutes of the second half was sensational," Spartans coach Gary Stein said. "Not just because we were scoring goals. It was pretty clear to us in the first half, the nerves, we were too energized out instead of focused in. But that 20 minutes we changed everything. It very much looked like the flow of the play started to come our way."
The game-defining goal was scored by Hellgate junior Lars Thorne-Thomsen in the 70th minute. With his team clinging to a 3-2 lead, he provided an insurance score, taking a feed from Marcus Anderson and working around hard-charging Sentinel keeper Patrik Monroe for a critical score.
"We had a little talk after the game about it — crosstown rival, we were up three and then let a little mental break go for a few minutes there and Sentinel came back and they were pressing us," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "I was really impressed with the guys tuning in when they needed it. A great ball from Marcus to Lars to get the fourth goal and I think at that point we kind of settled in."
Arthur, who assisted on the final goal of the game by Reggie Duce in the 78th minute, was happy with the way his team responded to Sentinel's comeback.
"We just had to slow it down and pass the ball around a little bit," said the senior, whose team improved to 3-0. "When we were able to do that we went forward and scored."
Girls: Sentinel 1, Hellgate 1
The first game of day was a battle of attrition under a blazing-hot sun. Both teams struggled to put together a scoring threat in the final 30 minutes as fatigue set in.
"At the end of the game, my assistant Payton (Agnew) and I were both looking at them saying, 'They're all dead, both teams, nobody is moving the way that we know they're able to move,'" Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said.
"They did a little better settling in and playing through the fatigue. They had the better of us in the second half. Kassidy Kirgan was phenomenal (at keeper) for us."
Sentinel senior Jayden Salisbury scored the first goal on a feed from Haley Wolsky just before halftime. Hellgate answered just after halftime with a shot by Ashley Young that soared into the top right corner of the net.
Hellgate (0-1-2) had more quality scoring chances down the stretch but couldn't convert. Sentinel moved its record to 1-0-1 with the tie.
"I just told the girls I'm proud to be a Knight today," Hellgate first-year coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. "They left it all out there on the field. They made the changes in the second half and executed well. We just couldn't get it to fall in the back of the net more than once."
