If you got a little deja vu watching Helena High and Capital in their crosstown soccer matches Wednesday, you probably aren't alone.
That's because the results ended up nearly identical to the first crosstown soccer matches of the 2022 season.
The Capital boys won the first meeting 7-0 against Helena High and repeated the feat on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory over the Bengals at Nelson Stadium.
Helena's girls team also beat their rival again by shutout, taking this match 4-0 after winning the first 3-0 and marking their eighth straight win over CHS.
Speaking of deja vu. Bridger Leeflang probably has a little after he scored, once again, during crosstown. The Capital senior scored a goal in the win over the Bengals earlier this season, as well as his first-career goal, against any team, last year versus the Bengals.
And Wednesday, in his final crosstown match (regular season), he scored his third career goal, all of which have come against Helena High.
"It feels really good," Leeflang said. "It seems like (Helena High) is the only team I can score against but it still feels really good."
Goal or not, as a senior, the season sweep of the Bengals felt pretty good too.
"Even though we won the first time, we still wanted this one just as badly," Leeflang said. "We had to come through with this. The first was important, but this was even more important to show we are still the better team."
The Bruins certainly proved that, although Helena High didn't make it easy on them. Capital managed just one goal in the first half which game in the eighth minute of play from Josiah Bibeau.
Leeflang eventually scored with 22 minutes remaining in the game, but earlier in the second stanza, Capital took control. Gunnar Shumate and Trey Moseman both scored in the opening 12 minutes of the half.
Then, goals from Tizer Kazmierowski and also Liam McAdams pushed the advantage to 6-0 before Shumate capped the scoring with his second crosstown goal for the now 9-0-3 Bruins (2nd in Western AA).
In addition to the two goals from Shumate, Nate Wilcox also had a big day with three assists. Bibeau and Jake Jost each added two. Capital outshot Helena in the match 27-0 and had a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.
"I thought in the first half, our work rate wasn't quite good enough," Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. "And that's why we were better in the second half. But I was impressed. There was an expectation for the game to put some goals in and we didn't in the first half. But I thought we showed good patience and then came back out with a better work rate in the second half. We were more clinical. Obviously, we had our chances in the first half and couldn't find the back of the net, and in the second half, we were better. It was a good match for us."
Next up for the Bruins and Bengals are games next week against Big Sky and Hellgate. If Capital wins both and beats Hellgate a second time, it could find itself atop the final Western AA standings.
"We are going to have to step up our game for Hellgate," Leeflang said. "We definitely have to clean some stuff up, like that first half. We need to play like we did in the second half."
Bengal girls win, Kraft makes more history
When her career with Helena High soccer is all said and done, Avery Kraft is going to own quite a few records. In fact, she already owns the single-season record for goals (21) which she set last season.
But after scoring twice against Capital, Kraft, who was 44 goals, is now just one shy of tying the career record at Helena High held by Whitney Haseman (45).
Kraft scored 11 goals during her freshman (regular season and playoff) and followed it up with 21 as a sophomore. She entered crosstown soccer with 10 goals and when she drilled home a penalty kick late in the first half to put Helena in front 2-0, it tied her for second in HHS history with Kamden Hilborn (43). She added another later that moved her into second place alone.
The first goal of the day for Helena High didn't have any historical significance, yet it was a work of art as Logan Todorovich centered a pass perfectly for her sister Madilyn Todorovich, who put it home to give Helena an early 1-0 lead.
"Wasn't that beautiful?" Helena High girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "That was a gorgeous, gorgeous finish by Madi. By both of them. That was very cool."
After the Todorovich sisters connected for a goal, Kraft's PK made it 2-0 Bengals at intermission.
It stayed that way until the last few minutes when Lucy Odegard, a senior, who has never lost to Capital, got her first goal of the season on a penalty kick to make it 3-0 Bengals.
"It feels really good," she said. "We put in so much effort as a team and it feels so good to come out with a win."
"I have never lost to (Capital). I never want to lose to them and I never will lose to them. Hopefully, (the win streak) will go on forever."
"Lucy has played on this team for four years," Meloy said. "She's never been on a team that lost to Capital and I think that's pretty impressive."
Some of her Helena teammates are on their way to doing that, but for now, the Bengals, just like the Capital boys, will turn their attention to finishing as high in the Western AA standings as possible.
The No. 1 spot is out of their reach in the Western AA but the win over fourth-place Capital keeps them clear of Missoula Sentinel, which started the day just two points back.
