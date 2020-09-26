MISSOULA — Following a lackluster tie against Missoula Hellgate, the Missoula Sentinel girls soccer team was looking for a little more energy against Missoula Big Sky.
On Saturday afternoon against the Eagles, the Spartans found it and topped Big Sky 3-0 behind a dominating performance from Haley Wolsky. The sophomore forward assisted on Audrey McElmurry’s 3rd minute goal and then added scored in the 17th and 39th minutes as Sentinel moved towards the top of the Western AA table.
“[Wolsky’s] play in the first half was the best I’ve seen her play all season,” Spartan head coach Dan Lochridge said. “Couldn’t ask for any more than that.”
Sentinel is the only team in the Western AA without a loss this year and the only team to beat Kalispell Glacier. When Big Sky and Sentinel face off in October, they’ll be playing for the city championship as well.
It’s been a big, impressive year for Lochridge and his team and he credits much of it to his squad simply being a year older. The team is actually still fairly young, but many of his players were thrust into roles as freshman and sophomores last year.
There were a few growing pains, but that experience is paying dividends as the Spartans have raced out to a 4-0-3 record.
“I think we’re playing really well, but we haven’t had all the tests we’ll have,” Lochridge said. “We haven’t played Helena High … we’re really looking forward to the second half of the season, which will also be a test. We don’t really get a day off from here until the end of the regular season and we’re playing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“So, how deep is our bench? Can everyone stay healthy? Those will be some of the biggest things.”
Helena has just one loss this year, while Glacier is also near the top of the standings. With smoke postponing two Sentinel games as well as various others, it will be a scramble over the next two weeks as teams have to make up those contests.
Fatigue did not seem to be an issue for the Spartans against the Eagles as Big Sky could do little to fend off the determined weak-side Sentinel attacks. When the Eagles had the ball, they struggled to attack a very good Spartan defense that’s allowed just five goals in eight games this season.
“Sentinel did a good job shutting us down, shutting down our outside midfielders and forwards,” Big Sky head coach Meagan Auch said. “We were able to get into a little space, but we just didn’t follow and get close enough to get a few in the back of the net.”
The Eagles did make adjustments in the second half and were able to slow down the Sentinel offense, but the damage had already been done. Kassidy Kirgan, Aiden Ortt, Lilly Allen, Karlee Sperry and the twin sisters Rane and Anja Jackson have all been key to the Spartan defense and play their spots well. Lochridge said Allen, who is a sophomore, plays like a senior in college. He also feels Sperry might be the best defender in the state.
“Everything’s clicking,” Lochridge said. “They stay together, they work together as a unit and they defend very well.”
In the boys game, Sentinel handled Big Sky 4-0. Sentinel’s Jayce Gerstle had a hat trick by the 37th minute as the Spartans led 3-0 at halftime.
