MISSOULA — Stopping the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team is going to be a serious chore this fall.
The Class AA defending champion Knights scored the most goals in the Western AA last year and they return their top five attackers.
Junior Marcus Anderson broke a state season assists record last fall with 26 to go with his 16 goals. Senior midfielder Beckett Arthur and senior striker Reggie Duce recorded 14 and 19 goals, respectively, and junior Lars Thorne-Thomsen is dangerous around the net.
"We're going to be pretty offensive this year," said Hellgate coach Jay Anderson, whose team has reached the state finals five straight years and won four times. "We're replacing a majority of our back line but we tend to do a pretty good job getting our defense in order before the start of the season. It will be a new set of guys and we'll have a new keeper."
Hellgate's opener at Kalispell Glacier on Saturday sets up as an interesting battle. The Wolfpack lost only one key player from a team that reached the State AA tournament semifinals last season. Junior Zane Elliott and senior Braden Nitschelm lead the Pack attack.
Missoula Sentinel, coached by veteran mentor Gary Stein, is also a force to be reckoned with in the Western AA. The Spartans lost some good scorers to graduation but they'll be salty on defense and they do have attackers that pose a challenge, including junior Alex Levchenko and senior Wyatt Keyes.
"I always worry about Sentinel, being a crosstown rival," Anderson said.
Missoula Big Sky will try to turn things around after going 2-12 in league play last season. Kalispell Flathead finished with a winning record in the Western AA last season (7-6-1) but the Braves need to replace their top three scorers. Their top returning threat is senior Arsen Sokolov.
"Then Helena is always a good rival for us," Anderson said. "They have a senior, Russell Wells, who will be either a good threat offensively or a good lock-down defender, depending on where they play him.
"I think we've got a strong conference. Big Sky is getting better. The Helena and Kalispell and Missoula schools can all push each other."
In the Western AA girls race, beware of the Glacier Wolfpack.
The Pack lost a heartbreaker in the state semifinal round last season. They return prolific scorer Madison Becker and two-time all-state center back Kenzie Williams along with center mid Emily Cleveland and wing Taylor Brisenbine.
"We had an amazing junior class last year — Madison Becker was a scoring machine," Glacier coach Brenden Byrd said of his senior leader, who scored 13 goals last season. "But I expect the Western AA to be extremely tough."
Sentinel will need to replace scoring phenom Aisley Allen and a talented midfield.
"But we do have Faith Marshall coming back as junior leader," Spartans veteran coach Dan Lochridge said. "Then Kat Colyer is a good senior leader as an attacking midfielder and Haley Wolsky is very fast.
"Our keeper, Kassidy Kirgan will be good as a sophomore. Last year she was incredible as a freshman and she's gotten better."
Hellgate and Big Sky both have new coaches this year. The Eagles will be led by Meagan Auch and the Knights by former Montana Grizzly player Natalie Hiller-Claridge.
Hellgate has a strong senior keeper in Sophie Pierce. Big Sky will look to Mazey Kasburg and Miya Nash to pick up the scoring slack after losing Whitney Morrison and Hannah Santamaria to graduation.
"There was so much parity in the Western AA last year and I would be willing to bet we see something similar this year," Lochridge said. "I don't see anybody running away with it.
"I thought Helena was pretty young last year so they should be good coming back."
Defending champion Billings West is the team to beat in Class AA girls soccer. The Golden Bears lost top goal scorer Jillian Hust but return plenty of talent, including 6-foot-1 all-state keeper Kendell Ellis.
In Class A boys soccer, the Whitefish boys are shooting for their third straight state title this season. The Bulldogs are young at keeper, where juniors Will Peppmeier and Jacob Girsh are battling for the starting job, but they've got loads of proven talent, led by all-staters Ian Grover, Joshua Gunderson, Brandon Mendoza and all-league recipient Gabe Menicke.
"It's still an experienced group," Whitefish sixth-year coach John Lacey said. "We are going to miss some of the guys that graduated but the guys that are still here are very capable and they've got a lot of experience.
"I think we're pretty comfortable with what the expectations are. We've had more than 11 starters for many years."
The Northwest A should be tougher from top to bottom. Columbia Falls has some capable seniors in Niels Getts, Johnny Carl, Tyler Hull and Jason Albin. Bigfork should show improvement under the leadership of seniors Benjamin Pilskalns and Chayton Troesh-Worrel. Polson has a new coach in Paul Patterson and a strong senior leader in Austin Luper.
The Southwest A was a neck-and-neck battle between Frenchtown/St. Regis and Corvallis last season, each finishing with a 5-2-1 record in conference play. The Broncs are the team to beat this season with all-state seniors Jeff Jacobs and Braydon Simpson and three other all-league honorees in seniors Cole Westrom, Dimarcus Moua and Mayson Palen.
Loyola will be led by sophomore midfielder Raef Konzen.
In Class A girls soccer, the Northwest A has two state title contenders in Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Both came within one win of the championship game last year.
The Bulldogs boast a trio of all-state juniors in Josie Schneider, Emma Barron and Sophie Olson. The Wildkats will be led by junior all-stater Madeline Robison and senior all-league pick LaKia Hill. Polson has a returning all-stater in junior Sophia Moderie.
In the Southwest A, Loyola earned its first conference title last season. The Breakers suffered wholesale losses to graduation but do return scoring catalyst Lani Walker along with seasoned keeper Megan Neuman and veteran midfielders Gisele Huffman and Anika Chavez.
"The returning players we have are ready to work and they know what it's going to take to challenge again," said Loyola coach Stephanie Reardon, whose team does not open its season until Sept. 10.
Corvallis could be considered the team to beat in the Southwest A. The Blue Devils boast a pair of all-staters in Haley Lords and Kailen Herbstritt and a first-team all-league pick in multi-sport standout Frances Carrasco. Stevensville has a returning all-stater in senior Ashton Lewis.
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
