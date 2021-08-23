MISSOULA — When it comes to his wildly-successful Missoula Hellgate boys soccer program, veteran coach Jay Anderson likes to use the word "blessed."
The Knights have reached the State AA championship match seven straight years and won five times. It's a remarkable run of consistency that includes the last two titles.
There's no reason to believe it will come to an end in 2021.
"It's like the old saying, 'Success breeds success,'" Anderson said. "I've had really good leadership over the last couple of years and that has had a trickle-down effect on the program.
"I've been very lucky. There's a lot of good talent in Missoula and I've been lucky enough to have a lot of that talent come my way."
Anderson's job this time of year is to remind his troops nothing should be taken for granted. His team is going to look different than last year when Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year, Beckett Arthur, was roaming the middle. There will be wrinkles to iron out early.
"I lost some pretty good players from last year, some offensive firepower, but I still think I've got a really strong senior class," Anderson said. "I've got my son Marcus (Anderson) and Lars Thorne-Thomas is coming back. Then I have Felix Hahn, a center midfielder who started for me last year.
"My goalkeeper who played last year (Loren Deskins) is coming back as well. I've got key players that have played the last several seasons. Then I've got a lot of seniors and juniors who would have been on the JV team or swing players last year that are chomping at the bit."
Other returning seniors coach Anderson mentioned were Conor McMahon and Floyd Stevens. They will anchor the defense while Thorne-Thomas and Marcus Anderson strike fear into opposing defenders.
Hellgate's toughest competition in the Western AA race may come from Kalispell Glacier. The Knights and Wolfpack had a memorable state semifinal last year that saw Hellgate emerge with a 1-0 victory at Fort Missoula.
The Wolfpack return a whopping 18 seniors, including all-state defender Eli Mildren. The team also has a pair of all-league players in Zane Elliott and Burke Fox and a battle-tested keeper in Jonathan Pyron.
"It's a new experience for me to have so much experience coming back," Glacier coach Ryan Billiet said. "Some of these players have been competing on the varsity level for three years."
Missoula Sentinel may also prove formidable under first-year head coach Justin Mikkola. However, the Spartans lost a half dozen standout seniors from last year's team that reached the state semifinals before losing at Bozeman.
"We have a solid group of seniors to help lead the way this year and a good balanced team," Mikkola noted. "I'm really looking forward to the season."
Senior leaders for the Spartans include Jayden Chong, Ben McKee, Rusakiza "Charlie" Chaliwa, Maddox Reimer, Jayce Gerstle, Elias Tonnerre and keeper Patrik Monroe.
Missoula Big Sky will try to turn things around after going winless last season. Kalispell Flathead will be looking to build on last year's 2-11-1 league mark.
In the Eastern AA, Bozeman and Gallatin Valley are teams to watch. The Hawks lost to Hellgate in the state championship match last year and the Raptors did not lost any players to graduation.
In the girls' Western AA race, Kalispell Glacier has momentum on its side after winning its first state title last season. The Wolfpack need to replace Kenzie Williams, the 2020 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, and they have a new coach in Damion Blackburn.
Blackburn certainly has the credentials. He played professionally with the Columbus Crew of the MLS after his college career at the University of Dayton. He's been coaching club soccer for many years and his willingness to step forward when the Wolfpack were in need of a coach earlier this summer has been a blessing.
"It's unique because they win their first state title and then went through a long process of trying to find a coach," Blackburn noted. "They had a few candidates that didn't work out.
"It got to the point where they were going through summer workouts and I stepped into the role (in early August). I'm eager to get going."
Glacier graduated seven starters. But Reagan Bresndine should be a scoring force and Bigfork transfer Calista Wroble will provide a boost along with veterans Mickaela Santa, Delanie Schultz and Piper Buzzell.
"We've got a lot of players with extensive varsity experience and then a really good crop of freshmen that will push for time right away," Blackburn noted.
Missoula Hellgate will try to build on last year's success after the team reached the State AA semifinal round. The team lost its prized keeper, Sophia Pierce, but returns scoring threats Lucia Baker, Carmen Anderson, Ashley Young and Clara Tallent.
Sentinel and Big Sky will also push for a top-four finish in the Western AA. Senior forward Shaye Ewing was a scoring force for the Spartans last year. Senior Mazey Kasburg was even more dangerous, piling up 11 regular-season goals for the Eagles last season.
In Class A boys soccer, western Montana was represented by five teams in the final eight last fall. The list included Frenchtown, Corvallis, Columbia Falls, Bigfork and Whitefish. The Bulldogs bounced the Wildcats in the finals, 3-0.
Corvallis has a returning all-league player in Luke Sangster. Loyola Sacred Heart also has a returning all-league player in junior Raef Konzen. Whitefish will be led by senior all-state honorees Gabe Menicke and Chase Sabin. Columbia Falls has a returning all-league pick in Walton Nichols.
In Class A girls soccer, a whopping five area teams made the final eight in the playoff race in 2020. They included Corvallis, Stevensville, Columbia Falls, Bigfork and Whitefish. Columbia Falls and Whitefish made the semifinals and the Bulldogs lost to Laurel in the finals, 3-2 in overtime.
Columbia Falls has four returning all-state players in Maddie Robison, Cheyanna Johnston-Heinz, Hope McAtee and Sydney Mann. Whitefish has five in Isabelle Cooke, Emma Barron, Anna Akey, Sophie Olson and Josie Schneider.
Loyola has a returning all-league player in Anika Chavez. Stevensville has an all-league junior leader in Josie Lewis and the same goes for Corvallis in junior Sydney Wolsky.
