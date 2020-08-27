BILLINGS — There was lightning and light rain, and the thundering sound of “Freaks,” the theme song of sorts for the Billings Skyview girls soccer program, booming out of a portable speaker as the Falcons danced under the Amend Park gazebo where they were waiting out a weather delay late Thursday afternoon.
This being 2020 and all, not even the opening matches for the high school soccer season could go off without a hitch. No, a small, but big enough thunderstorm strolled through Billings about 20 minutes after kickoffs between teams from Skyview and Gallatin High and from Billings West and Bozeman High, and game officials sent teams scurrying to cars and buses to sit it out.
But the lightning kept coming, and athletic directors deemed the matches could not restart in time — after each lightning strike a 30-minute absence of further strikes is required until play can resume — in order to finish before darkness.
So, players from Skyview and West went home, players from Gallatin and Bozeman re-boarded buses, and the matches were called off. They’ll be rescheduled at a later date, according to Billings Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl.
Thursday was supposed to be the big reveal for the soccer programs from just-opened Gallatin, Class AA’s newest school. While golfers from the Bozeman school have been in competition already, matches for the Raptors boys and girls against Skyview were to be the first time in their blue-and-white colors.
Shortly after kickoff, sophomore Olivia Collins slotted home a Raptors goal on an assist by junior Maria Matosich (there isn’t a senior class yet at Gallatin). Though Skyview quickly erased the lead on a goal by Ashton Kelsey, Gallatin coach Joel Ganey said Collins’ goal wouldn’t be wiped out by the weather.
It’ll stand as a first in the Raptors’ history, he said.
“It was a fun moment for sure,” Ganey wrote in a text to 406mtsports.com as the Raptors traveled home to Bozeman, “and now that we have crossed that imaginary line we can look forward to hopefully having the opportunity to score more in the future.”
Gallatin’s boys are coached by Ben Hietala, a former Bozeman High standout who helped the Hawks win state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He said there was a special feeling on the bus ride east to Billings.
“You could feel it in the air, it was passionate and excitement from the boys,” he said. “It was focus. They knew they had a goal and a job to do today, and that was to compete and show that it doesn’t matter that we’re living in a pandemic or that we don’t have seniors. What matters is we’re competing together. It was a very energetic, very passionate and exciting bus ride down.”
The Raptors and Falcons boys were scoreless when the match was called. Both Gallatin teams will be back on the pitch Friday when the Raptors host Billings West.
For West’s girls, Thursday was to be their initial defense of the state title the Bears won last season by beating Skyview. West graduated one senior, and coach Rob Zimmerman has just five seniors on this year’s roster.
West’s Emma Lensing struck before the lighting did, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead over Bozeman before the weather infringed on everything. So, Friday will be a second unveiling of the defending champion Bears, as well.
“We just talk about this is a new team,” Zimmerman said. “This team has a lot of experience, but we have a few girls who chose not to come back so we have a few new pieces in the puzzle. We talk about building on what last year’s team did and learning from that success.”
Under Yellowstone County health department guidelines in this era of COVID-19, no fans were supposed to attend the matches. A few did, however, though nearly all of them sat in their vehicles to watch. Players not in the match wore masks on the bench as required.
Given what the year has brought — the coronavirus, canceled school and sports seasons in the spring, and most recently heavy smoke at times from area wildfires — players and coaches just seemed happy to get a season underway, even if Thursday’s games weren’t officially completed.
“With COVID and everything going on, we are just really excited to have the opportunity to play,” wrote Gallatin’s Ganey, “and being able to open against a high-quality team like Skyview was a great opportunity for us as a new school and program. We were very much looking forward to seeing what level we need to be playing at in order to compete with some of the best in the state.”
Bozeman's boys scored two goals in the first couple minutes and led West 2-1. Bozeman's teams will host Skyview on Saturday.
