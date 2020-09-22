FRENCHTOWN — Loyola Sacred Heart goalie Megan Neuman knew she was going to play soccer this fall during her senior season.
The question now is if she wants to pursue playing in college. It’s a thought that entered her mind when she fell in love with the sport again while playing for the Missoula Strikers 19-U team in the spring after going back and forth about whether to join the team, which she did when the starting goalie got injured.
As Neuman works to see if she can get an offer, she has more motivation to put together a strong final campaign for the Breakers, who improved to 1-0-1 with a 5-1 win at Frenchtown on Tuesday. It was their first victory after last year’s run to the State A quarterfinals, and her play will be key in determining a return trip to the playoffs.
“That’s where my mind is at: trying to work my best to see at the end what I want to do,” Neuman said. “So just have fun along the way and get in some work with my back line because everyone’s new with it still.
“I just have to be a good teammate and work with everyone and try to get everyone comfortable for the coming games. I think if we keep working the way we do and work together, I think we could win conference or get really close.”
After getting in reps in the spring, Neuman is now focused on helping a young defense mature on the fly in her fourth year as a varsity starter and third full season starting in goal. The team that has nine returners, six newcomers and needs to replace Syd Koppang had played one game heading into Tuesday because of cancellations related to the coronavirus and smoke from wildfires.
Neuman got some help from that back line, especially sophomore right-side defender Mo Antrim, as she gave up just one goal, which came in the second half when an awkward bounce on a shot from the top left corner of the box caught her leaning the wrong way. She saved a trio of corners in the first half as she got in position to grab kicks out of the air and limit scoring chances.
“I think we’ve seen glimpses of our potential,” said sixth-year coach Stephanie Reardon, whose team hosts Hamilton at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Stevensville noon Saturday after opening with a tie against Corvallis. “We did well on our passing and working together as a team. There was a lot of moving players to different positions, so they did well with that change.
“We just need to keep it up and get them going for longer periods at a time. I think if they can keep up this work that they can be a competitor for the top spot.”
Loyola once again got its offense from junior Lani Walker, who was the team’s leading scorer as a freshman and sophomore. She scored the first two goals, one on a free kick from about 25-30 yards out and one on a breakaway. She added the final goal on a breakaway in the second half.
Breakers sophomore Anika Chavez could be a scoring threat too, chipping in a pair of goals. She has a first-half score on a strike from the top left corner of the box and a second-half goal as she tapped in a corner kick from senior Gisele Huffman.
“It’s just having a mindset of keep attacking,” said Walker, who wore her a brace on her right knee as a precautionary measure. “Everybody did a good job of getting the ball to the middle and distributing to the outside. We’ve been training hard, and I think our effort really paid off.”
Neuman nearly added a goal when she switched out of goal for the final six minutes of the game.
"She's really great on the field too, so that's the hard part about having her in goal, but we need her there with a young defense," Reardon said.
Frenchtown senior captain Lauren Demmons showed her disruptive defensive abilities to turn away some of Loyola’s early scoring chances. When the Broncs went down 3-0, she moved to forward to try aid the comeback attempt, scoring in the 49th minute to pull them within 4-1.
The Broncs dropped to 0-5-1, but they’re building toward the future with 23 varsity athletes this year, up from 13 last year, under fourth-year coach Jasmine Marcure.
“It’s a building year for us,” Marcure said. “We’re trying to make Frenchtown a name in soccer. I have to give it to the girls and our eight seniors because they’ve had high spirits through this.”
Frenchtown boys win
Frenchtown avenged its loss to Loyola on senior night last year by pulling out a 2-0 win Tuesday to improve to 5-1-0.
Senior Maysen Palen broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 16th minute and senior Jeff Jacobs secured the victory with a goal in the 80th minute.
“They did well with passing the ball, working the ball around and getting it up the field,” Broncs coach Mark Spencer said. “We’ve been working on possession the past few games, and it’s been getting better. Tonight was probably the pinnacle. We can still get better, but we played stellar in terms of possession.”
The Rams dropped to 1-1-0, having had previous games canceled.
“That wasn’t us today,” Loyola coach Eric Konzen said. “Not to take anything away from Frenchtown, but we can play better than that.”
