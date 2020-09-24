HELENA — The Helena High girls soccer team is establishing itself as a contender in Class AA and a big reason is their dominating defense.
In seven matches this season, Helena has allowed just four goals and three of those, came in one half against Kalispell Flathead, which is the only team to beat the Bengals so far this season.
In the other six games, including Thursday's showdown with Kalispell Glacier at Siebel Soccer Fields in Helena, the Bengals have allowed one goal or less and have notched five shutouts.
The fifth shutout for the season came against Glacier, which was downed 3-0 by Helena (6-1). Freshman Logan Todorovich scored on an assist from Rachel Plaster to up 1-0. Elsa Grebenc and Meghan Rake also added goals to make it 3-0 at halftime.
In the second half, the Bengals continued to dominate on the defensive end of the field and never really allowed Glacier, which came in leading the Western AA with 18 points, to seriously threaten.
"I kind of expected it," Helena High girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "We have been training so well in the past week or so and our defense, again, was really solid. And they are a good team. They are no slouches."
"What made the difference," he added. "Was that we were winning all the loose balls and keeping possession."
Quinn Benedetti, Kaiya Newby and Makayela Ellison were stellar defensively for the Bengals, while Audri Aakre was credited with the shutout in net.
Helena is now tied with Glacier with 18 points overall in the Western AA standings, but the Wolfpack have played two more matches. The Bengals now own the tiebreaker after winning the season series.
On the boys side of things, it was Glacier that came out on top, scoring a goal in the first half and holding on for a 1-0 victory.
Capital vs Flathead
At Northwest Park, Capital High also played host to Kalispell Flathead in boys and girls soccer.
The Bruins were able to register a 3-0 victory over the Braves, which followed a 2-1 win by the Kalispell girls over Capital.
Jaymee Sheridan scored a goal for the Bruins, but it wasn't enough to upend Flathead which is now tied with Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel with 14 points.
In the boys game, Jace Claassen scored in the 32nd minute for the Bruins and then scored again early in the second half, in the 48th minute. Freshman Gunnar Shumate also scored in the 65th, his first high school goal on an assist from Auggie Tupper, who finished with two assists in the win.
Both Helena teams will be in Kalispell Saturday. The Bruins will take on Glacier and the Bengals will face Flathead. Matches will start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
