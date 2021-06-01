BUTTE — Just a few days after showing out for spectators from across Montana at the Class A softball state tournament, the top players in the Southwest A received their recognition Tuesday.
State runner-up Frenchtown put three players on the All-State first team in Cassidy Bagnell, Sadie Smith and Shelby Miotke. Corvallis' Sami Knapp, Macee Greenwood and Gabby Krueger also received All-State first team honors. Joining them were Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac and Maci Reopelle. Maddie Sims, of Stevensville, and Hamilton's Magdalena Ringer rounded out the All-State first team.
The second team was as follows: Butte Central's Maddi Kump, Butte Central's Mia Keeley, Stevensville's Jessie Newman, Frenchtown's Juna Ashby, Frenchtown's Chloe Long, Frenchtown's Maddy Eggers, Corvallis' Kaitlin McCartney, Corvallis' Katelyn Behner and Dillon's Makiya Dubois.
Frenchtown's Toni Beatty, Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher, Stevensville's Alivia McCormick, Hamilton's Cierra Cole, Corvallis' Emma Cashell and Dillon's Emily Brevig received honorable mentions.
