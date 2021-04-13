Thanks to an 18-run inning and a no-hitter over three innings by pitcher Amanda Nettleton, the Helena Capital Bruins cruised to a 23-0 victory over Missoula Hellgate in the first of two games Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams met in Missoula for a doubleheader, but the Knights weren't able to get a hit off Nettleton who threw 22 strikes in 32 pitches and was perfect outside of hitting a Hellgate batter. She struck out four of the 10 batters she faced and was aided by six first-pitch strikes.
A number of Bruins had big days at the plate, but none were bigger than Nyeala Herndon, who went 3-for-4 with two extra-bases hits and five RBI. Jenna Priddy, Taylor Sayers and Lexi McNew both pitched in with two hits and three RBI. Nettleton also had a hit and an RBI. Jaedyn Kent and Anna Cockhill also had one hit each for CHS.
Herndon was on the mound in the second game for the Bruins and she struck out seven in three innings of work on her way to the win. Hellgate did manage one hit but Capital finished with 13 in a 24-0 win.
Sayers had a monster day at the plate, getting four hits, a home run and five RBI. Kate Rhodes was also 2-for-2 with a homer, while Cockhill and Riley Chandler both added two hits as well. Kendra Fuller and Riley Sloan also managed one hit each for CHS which is now 4-2 on the season.
