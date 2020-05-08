Mariah English was looking forward to the 2020 softball season with Helena High, in part, because it was going to be her last.
English, who has been a varsity contributor for the Bengals since her freshman year, had an interest in playing softball collegiately and some colleges that were interested in her too.
But she chose to pursue a different path, one that included studying elementary education at Montana Tech, yet also one that would no longer include softball.
However, English had one final high school season, until she didn't, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of spring sports in Montana and across the country.
And because it was set to be her final season, it hurt even worse.
"I was really bummed," English said about the season getting called off. "I made a personal decision that I wasn't going to play softball in college and my senior year was going to be the big bang for me. I didn't get that chance and I was pretty disappointed. But it's OK."
English was poised to finish off a productive career with the Bengals that included seven career home runs leading up to this season and a pitching career that saw her earn Second-Team All-Conference honors as a junior.
Of all the home runs English hit during her career, none may have been more important than the two-run shot she hit early in the Bengals 12-7 win over Missoula Sentinel last season at the Class AA state tournament.
Her first home run came back during her freshman season, and that ability to produce as a power hitter as well as her pitching made her attractive to colleges. Now, it should make her a great ringer for a local slow pitch league.
"I have talked to a couple of coaches and I had a couple of offers," English said. "But I just decided I wanted to be a student and focus on my degree and on school."
In addition to being a regular on the varsity softball team the last few years, English was a member of Helena High's 2019 that won the Class AA girls basketball championship. She also played 19 games for the Bengals this past season.
While things didn't work out quite how English and the rest of her teammates hoped, the future is still bright and with graduation right around the corner, the Independent Record caught up with English for five questions.
IR: What have you missed the most about not being able to play softball?
English: "Softball is a very time consuming sport and that means you get to be with teammates a lot. I have missed my teammates and coaches more than anything during this hard time. I am missing them and missing being out on the field and the feeling of getting a strikeout or a home run. It's indescribable and I miss that a lot."
IR: Besides school work, what have you been doing to pass the time?
English: "I have been hanging out with my sister and my family, getting some quality time with my dogs and just trying to get out and take it all in, since it's been super sunny out. It's been hard not to think about being out on the field. Last year, we could barely practice cause the weather was so bad."
IR: Maybe with your softball skills, some local adult teams will recruit you?
English: "I will probably end up playing some slow pitch. My parents have always played, so it's kind of fun to be in that environment and maybe we will get to play in some travel tournaments this summer."
IR: You got to play with your sister in basketball, what was that like?
English: "It was so much fun being on the court with her. She was a freshman on varsity and I was really excited to experience softball with her as well but I am blessed to have had the chance in basketball."
IR: What got you interested in elementary education?
English: "My Nana was a teacher and showed me what kind of impact teachers can have and how they can change lives. I want to be able to make a positive impact and I thought teaching was the best option."
