HELENA — Anna Cockhill was All-State as a freshman and she’s well on her way to replicating that feat this year.
She picked up three more hits and four more RBI in Helena Capital’s 11-3 win over Kalispell Glacier on Saturday. From atop the Bruins’ lineup, Cockhill either drove in or scored six of Capital’s runs in the victory.
Her standout day at the plate, of which there are already so many in her season and a half at the high school level, bumped her batting average up to .419. Her OPS – which paces the team – is 1.351.
Cockhill has proven she can run (team-high 14 stolen bases), field (.947 fielding percentage at shortstop), throw, hit (18 in 15 games this season) and hit for power (three home runs, .767 slugging percentage).
So, that leaves just one question. What can’t she do?
“I haven’t found anything yet,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “She’s just driven. Sometimes she’s not very good at accepting imperfection. She’s pretty driven…She does it all. She’s obviously fast on the bases, she can score from anywhere, and steal bases. I really like our speed at the top of the order.”
Cockhill broke the seal on Capital’s run production with a two-run single into center field in the second inning. Ashley King followed with one of her own and Kathryn Emmert capped the five-run frame with an RBI double.
Miller said, with how driven Cockhill is to succeed, she can often be hard on herself when things don’t go perfectly. Cockhill has big goals in mind, as she should, and despite being a bit of a perfectionist, has learned to relax a little bit.
“She’s a hard-worker, she’s a great player…I think she relaxed just a little bit more the last couple weeks and she’s been tearing the cover of [the ball] for the last four or five games,” Miller said.
With her multi-hit game on Saturday, Cockhill is now six for her last nine over the last three games. In that span, she has driven in six runs, scored another eight, walked once, been hit by a pitch twice and stolen three bases.
Capital never looked back from that five-run second inning, adding six additional runs in its final three turns at bat.
Leading 10-1 with two outs in the fifth, Capital had a prime opportunity to end the game in a run-rule. With the game-ending run at third, Glacier intentionally walked the bases loaded, setting up forces at every base.
Nyeala Herndon ripped a ball on the ground to shortstop, but Capital’s runner was called out for interference after colliding with the Kalispell fielder between second and third base.
That gave Glacier an opportunity to rally in the sixth. Teagan Powell singled, plating a run, and Avery Anderson scored on a passed ball, cutting Capital’s advantage to 10-3.
Herndon stimed any further comeback from Glacier and completed six innings with three runs (two earned) allowed and nine strikeouts.
King, batting from the two-hole, was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored on Saturday. Emmert and Taylor Sayers each added a walk and an RBI.
Now 12-3 on the season, Capital improved to 10-0 in Western AA contests with four league tilts remaining.
“We’re playing really good right now,” Cockhill said. “We keep energy every single game and we’ve been playing well together.”
“I just remind them that there’s another level out there and not to be satisfied with where we are,” Miller said. “We’ve got tough games coming up because we play all the top teams in the conference [again].”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.