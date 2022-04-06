BUTTE — The defending Class AA state champion Belgrade Panthers flexed their muscles Wednesday at Stodden Park, sweeping a double-header with the Butte Bulldogs, 19-8 (five innings) and 9-1.
Arin Eaton took a no-hitter into the seventh inning when Kamber Leary got the Bulldogs off the schneid with a two-out single to left. Other than that one blemish, Eaton was masterful, striking out 12 and walking just two. The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the sixth.
Eaton was unfazed from losing the no-no with one out to go.
"I wasn't thinking about it," she said with a smile.
Working her way back from a January shoulder injury, Eaton said her main focus before the game was to just get loose and see how things felt from there.
When she was able to locate her high fastball and use that to set up a devastating drop ball, it became immediately clear she was dialed in.
"(Eaton) coming back and getting that confidence is huge for us," said Belgrade coach Joey Roberts.
"She's the returning state champion pitcher," said Butte coach Ryan Stosich. "And she's a good one. You can't swing at bad pitches and you've got to attack her when she throws strikes."
Eaton was also a menace at the plate for the Panthers. She went 2-for-2 with a double, a pair of RBIs and scored three runs. Taylor Thomas was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Ella Seaman was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
"Belgrade's a good team," Stosich said. "They're defending champs for a reason."
Freshman Ashlinn Mullaney had an encouraging start for the Bulldogs, hurling a complete game and striking out seven. She kept the game within reach until Eaton delivered a knockout blow in the form of a bases-clearing triple.
"She kept us there until the end, and she left one over the plate," Stosich said. "But she's going to be a good one and she'll give us a chance."
The first game was more of a slugfest, highlighted by a wild third inning when the two teams exploded for a combined 16 runs. Belgrade plated 10 and Butte answered with six.
Tied 2-2 to start the inning, Shaylis Osler got things going with a solo shot for the Panthers. After two straight singles by Tycelee Bowler and Eaton, both runners came around to score on a third consecutive knock as Brooklyn Ragland singled to left to make it 5-2 Belgrade. Ragland got to third on a fielder's choice and then scored on a passed ball. Then it was Seaman to get in on the action with a solo homer over the left-field fence, stretching the Panthers' lead to 7-2.
A single, a walk, a fielder's choice, a ground out, an error and a Bowler triple later, and Belgrade had 10 runs. Batting for the second time in the inning, Eaton doubled and scored on a Ragland single to give the Panthers a 12-2 lead.
Butte had a counter punch. Seaman walked in a run after the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out. Joscelyn Cleveland followed with a single to left to score Mullaney. Two more runners scored after Cleveland stayed alive in a rundown between first and second base, cutting the Belgrade lead to 12-6. A Kodie Hoagland double followed by a Bryn Godbout single plated two more for Butte, as the Bulldogs pulled within four at 12-8.
Unfortunately for Butte, the Bulldogs were out of answers and the Panthers kept pouring it on. After seven unanswered Belgrade runs, the run rule took effect when Butte was retired without scoring in the fifth.
Eaton was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Belgrade. Osler finished 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and two runs. Ragland was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Bowler went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs.
Rian Ferriter finished 3-for-3 at the plate for the Bulldogs. Hoagland was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run. Kamber Leary knocked in three runs and scored two.
"We've got to get a lot better on defense," Stosich said. "Just the fundamentals and making the routine play."
Butte is back at it Friday hosting Helena Capital with first pitch scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Belgrade hosts CMR on Saturday at 2 p.m.
